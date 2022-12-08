ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Schlafly will host the Party with a Purpose Thursday. The event will raise money for The Pink Ribbon Girls, an organization supporting cancer warriors and their families.

PRG Party with a Purpose

Thursday, December 8

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The Schlafly Tap Room

2100 Locust St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://bit.ly/3F4nE88

Vegmas 2022 will celebrate vegan food and animals rights. Project Animal Freedom is throwing the party, with several vegan restaurants and local businesses available for holiday shopping.

Vegmas 2022: A Vegan Christmas Dinner

Monday, December 19

6:00 p.m. – 9 p.m. CST

Polish Heritage Center

1413 North 20th St.

St. Louis, MO 63106

https://bit.ly/3UIWIQW

The Doghaus Soulard will have Photos with Santa Paws to collect supplies for several local animal rescues.

Photos with Santa Paws

Doghaus Soulard

1800 S. 10th St.

St. Louis, MO 63104

Wish list: https://bit.ly/3hc93Q6