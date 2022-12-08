ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Schlafly will host the Party with a Purpose Thursday. The event will raise money for The Pink Ribbon Girls, an organization supporting cancer warriors and their families.
PRG Party with a Purpose
Thursday, December 8
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
The Schlafly Tap Room
2100 Locust St.
St. Louis, MO 63103
https://bit.ly/3F4nE88
Vegmas 2022 will celebrate vegan food and animals rights. Project Animal Freedom is throwing the party, with several vegan restaurants and local businesses available for holiday shopping.
Vegmas 2022: A Vegan Christmas Dinner
Monday, December 19
6:00 p.m. – 9 p.m. CST
Polish Heritage Center
1413 North 20th St.
St. Louis, MO 63106
https://bit.ly/3UIWIQW
The Doghaus Soulard will have Photos with Santa Paws to collect supplies for several local animal rescues.
Photos with Santa Paws
Doghaus Soulard
1800 S. 10th St.
St. Louis, MO 63104
Wish list: https://bit.ly/3hc93Q6