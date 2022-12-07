ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

You can celebrate the Christmas season indoors and with lots of song at Thursday Nights at the Museum. The Missouri History Museum will host the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association, the gospel The Lesters, and jazz songstress Erin Bode.

You can help the furry friends at the Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment by raising a glass and shopping local. CARE-STL will have drinks, music and shopping.

Sip & Shop

Saturday, December 10

4:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.

CARE-STL

2700 Walnut Place

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://www.icarestl.org/events

Black Men Build will expand their children’s goat giveaway in 2022. Last year, they held the event in South St. Louis. This year, they will add a second location in East. Louis.

Black Men Build Coat Giveaway

Saturday December 10

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

Love Bank Park

2851 Cherokee St.

St. Louis, MO 63118

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST

Trinity United Methodist Church

1411 Old Missouri Ave.

East St. Louis, IL 62201

https://bit.ly/3PfpBTR