ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
You can celebrate the Christmas season indoors and with lots of song at Thursday Nights at the Museum. The Missouri History Museum will host the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association, the gospel The Lesters, and jazz songstress Erin Bode.
You can help the furry friends at the Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment by raising a glass and shopping local. CARE-STL will have drinks, music and shopping.
Sip & Shop
Saturday, December 10
4:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.
CARE-STL
2700 Walnut Place
St. Louis, MO 63103
https://www.icarestl.org/events
Black Men Build will expand their children’s goat giveaway in 2022. Last year, they held the event in South St. Louis. This year, they will add a second location in East. Louis.
Black Men Build Coat Giveaway
Saturday December 10
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
Love Bank Park
2851 Cherokee St.
St. Louis, MO 63118
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST
Trinity United Methodist Church
1411 Old Missouri Ave.
East St. Louis, IL 62201
https://bit.ly/3PfpBTR