ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Mind the Gap St. Louis needs volunteers. They will check on the safety and wellbeing of unhoused neighbors. The group will also collect donated items to be given out that night.



Thursday Night Homeless Outreach

Thursday, December 22

Meets promptly at 7:00 p.m. CDT

North 15th St. & Locust St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

Donation Wish List: https://bit.ly/3HOgRCs

The Contemporary Art Museum is closed on Thursday, December 22 because of the winter storm. However, they will reopen on Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24 for last-minute gift shoppers. The gift shop supports the museum and its arts-education programs.



Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis

3750 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108

(314) 535–4660

https://camstl.org/shop/

Men and women can get screened for breast cancer in North St. Louis. The Siteman Cancer Center will send its Mammography Van on tour. In January, it will park in the predominantly-Black O’Fallon Park Neighborhood. The American Cancer Society estimates Black women younger than 50 are twice as likey to die from breast cancer than white women. The agency blames low screening rates caused, in part, by lack of access. The van tour will help men and women get screened conveniently near home.

Sitemaan Mammography Van

Thursday, January 12

8:15 a.m. – 1 p.m. CST

O’Fallon Park YMCA

4343 West Florissant

St. Louis, MO 63115

To make an appointment:

(314) 747-7222 or (800) 600-3606.

You can also book online at https://bit.ly/3VDqIPK