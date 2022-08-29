ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Forward Through Ferguson wants to reimagine public safety with #Transforming911. The effort encourages non-police civilian participation in public safety. It also calls for individual stories of calling 911. Many already report slow service, no service, or being so afraid of law enforcement that they do not call at all.
#Transforming911
Friday, September 9
6 – 8 p.m.
Thomas Dunn Learning Center
3113 Gasconade St.
St. Louis, MO 63118
Register at bit.ly/T911-events
Street Patrol STL will have a charity motorcycle ride to fund efforts to help our unhoused neighbors. The organization meets people where they are with food, clothing, and equipment. Riders can help raise money for these efforts.
Street Patrol Roll
Saturday, September 3
9:30 a.m.
Salvation Army 3010 Apartments
3010 Washington Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63103
https://streetpatrolstl.org/street-patrol-roll-1
You can have fun with the St. Louis Sound Exhibit at History After Dark. There will be lectures, appetizers, and drinks after hours. There will also be artifacts showing the best in music from around the world that traces its home to St. Louis
History After Dark: St. Louis Sound
Tuesday, September 6
6 – 7:30 p.m.
5700 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://mohistory.org/events?date=2022-09-06&location=Society