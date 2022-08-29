ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Forward Through Ferguson wants to reimagine public safety with #Transforming911. The effort encourages non-police civilian participation in public safety. It also calls for individual stories of calling 911. Many already report slow service, no service, or being so afraid of law enforcement that they do not call at all.

#Transforming911

Friday, September 9

6 – 8 p.m.

Thomas Dunn Learning Center

3113 Gasconade St.

St. Louis, MO 63118

Register at bit.ly/T911-events

Street Patrol STL will have a charity motorcycle ride to fund efforts to help our unhoused neighbors. The organization meets people where they are with food, clothing, and equipment. Riders can help raise money for these efforts.

Street Patrol Roll

Saturday, September 3

9:30 a.m.

Salvation Army 3010 Apartments

3010 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://streetpatrolstl.org/street-patrol-roll-1

You can have fun with the St. Louis Sound Exhibit at History After Dark. There will be lectures, appetizers, and drinks after hours. There will also be artifacts showing the best in music from around the world that traces its home to St. Louis

History After Dark: St. Louis Sound

Tuesday, September 6

6 – 7:30 p.m.

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohistory.org/events?date=2022-09-06&location=Society