ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Board of Elections wants to remind voters of the photo ID requirements in order to cast a ballot in Missouri.

The only acceptable IDs at polling places are a REAL ID, a driver’s license, a passport, a military ID, and a government ID. Those IDs must not be expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.

Anyone who does not have an acceptable ID but is a registered Missouri voter can cast a provisional ballot. The general election is on Tuesday, November 8.

