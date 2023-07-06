ST. LOUIS — “The Hum” is a worldwide phenomenon that has many people searching for answers. The BBC reported on it in 2009, saying that the elusive low buzz has been blamed on everything from power lines, gas pipes, to “sinister forces.” Although, some of the reasons people hear the hum may come from inside their own heads.

People in the St. Louis area have reported the issue to FOX 2 for years. We’ve received phone calls and emails from concerned citizens that say they hear a strange low-repeating noise. The low rumble sounds like a generator running in the distance.

A website run by former University of British Columbia lecturer Dr. Glen MacPherson is dedicated to mapping the hum and sharing reports from people around the world. He first noticed the sound in 2012 and wanted a place to research the sound. People report the location, timing, and nature of the noise. They also share information about themselves such as age, medications they take, if they suffer from hearing loss, and more.

The theories

MacPherson says that there are four theories about the source of the hum. One theory suggests that Very low frequency (VLF) radio frequencies are activating the human auditory system, while another proposes that the accumulation of low-frequency sound from human activity is responsible. A third theory suggests that the hum is caused by geological processes. Finally, there is a theory that the hum is an internal body process similar to otoacoustic emissions and tinnitus. He believes the latter theory is the most probable.

An explanation?

Dr. David Baguley tells the BBC that he believes about a third of the cases come from an environmental source like a refrigerator, an industrial fan, or a nearby factory. The Bristol hum made headlines in the 1970s. People complained about sleep loss, headaches, sickness and nosebleeds. Many experts believed that it was noise coming from traffic and factories. French scientists claimed that it was continuous waves causing the ocean floor to vibrate. But, that may not be the source, and it persists to this day.

The St. Louis area

The odd low-repeating noise still a mystery in north St. Louis County. Micah Mayfield, who grew up in a quiet area near the Missouri River, told FOX 2 about the sound in 2022. The low humming noise in the evenings started in the beginning of that year. It is barely audible but consistent, lasts for hours, and appears to be fixed in its location.

St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb has also heard the noise and is working to determine its source. Investigations have been conducted at nearby facilities such as Ameren, Spire, and the airport, but the cause of the mysterious hum remains unknown.