ST. LOUIS — What conversations do you avoid around the Thanksgiving table? Many questions that people used to ask about family events about “catching up” have become obsolete as a result of social media. Now people have another problem. A lot of their opinions on sensitive topics are on their feeds too.

During previous presidential elections, some family members may have brought up politics in conversation. This year, Family Education has come up with five themes that are acceptable to discuss during the Thanksgiving meal for families who wish to avoid such topics.

Food is an excellent topic of conversation, but only if the response is favorable. Grandma, who has spent countless hours in the kitchen, does not like to hear that her turkey is dry.

Nick said “If you’re talking about anything other than the food, you are not doing it right.” and Rebecca agreed with him, she said “Just compliment the food”. Craig on the other hand said that he doesn’t discuss conversation topics, in stead he says “I’m [here] to eat, not talk.”

The discussion of entertainment is an additional key area. This could be entertainment from the mainstream media or family entertainment. But make sure that the topic you choose is not controversial. A controversial topic doesn’t have to be about politics.

David says they have to stay away from asking “If Die Hard is a Christmas movie” at his Thanksgiving table. Francesca avoids all topics and sticks with “we just talk about the dogs” at her dinner.

Marriage and children are two explosive topics that should be avoided if one want to avoid an explosive situation. Please refrain from asking your family members when they plan to get married or have children. Thanksgiving meal is not an occasion to inquire about family members’ childbearing plans.

Jennifer said, “When I am getting married. We have been together almost 10 years, and [family] always ask him when he’s going to ask me.” Jesse said “Ever thought about having kids?” is the topic that gets brought up with her. Chad said, “If you want to be seated long enough to eat your food, don’t make snarky comments about how we raise our child.”

Football is a difficult subject to discuss. Some people say that not many people care, while others say they watch football to avoid unnecessary family drama.

Rodger said that all he would like to do is be left alone and root for the Lions to win, “as I slowly come to terms that they are about to lose another Thanksgiving Day game.” Kwp said she likes to talk about her football team, but only if they are good.

At the dinner table, avoid heated topics such as politics and money, as well as any other newsworthy issues.

Kelly said not to “remind people that they owe you money.” Thomas said “Politics. Family should be family, regardless of who you voted for.” Sharon said they avoid topic such as “politics, abortion rights, Donald Trump, Christianity, guns, gays, pretty much anything on the news.”

Obviously, there are some who will always attempt to bring up a sensitive subject in order to offend a family member. It may be preferable to avoid the conversation.

Britney said “You don’t have to converse if you hide in your old bedroom and take a nap until the foods ready.”

Some family members are simply grateful to be in the same room as their relatives and would like to remind everyone that these moments are fleeting.

Andrew said, “After reading many of the replies, it seems many of the older crowd enjoy in-person social events, while many of the younger crowd avoid such activities. In the end, just do what works for you. However, please keep in mind that it’ll be too late to talk in-person with family or friends, when they’ve passed on. Missed opportunities.”

Moreover, there are individuals who are simply being humorous.

Emily said “We don’t talk about Bruno, No no no.”