ST. LOUIS – Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will continue today and tomorrow. Limit time outdoors because wind chill values will be as low as -25 .

A Windchill Advisory is in effect until noon Christmas Eve. Mostly sunny with high temperatures only in the teens tomorrow.

The bitter cold will continue Christmas Day, but with less wind. Chance of more snow on Monday with light accumulations.

Warmer air will be returning to the region after a brutally cold holiday weekend. Not as cold Tuesday and Wednesday, highs in the low thirties.

By late week temperatures will be above normal, highs in the upper 40s with a chance of rain.