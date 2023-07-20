KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the start of a new school year just a few weeks away its almost time for Missouri’s tax-free weekend.

This year the sales tax holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 4, and runs through Sunday, August 6.

Common back-to-school items like school supplies, clothing and computers will be exempt from sales tax during holiday weekend event, but there are some restrictions.

Clothing must be $100 or less and sales tax will still be applied to accessories like watches, jewelry and handbags.

School supply purchases must be $50 or less and cannot include certain items like watches, radios, CD players, headphones, sporting equipment, office equipment or furniture. Computer software must be $350 or less and personal computers can’t cost more than $1,500.

You can find more information about what items qualify for tax exemption on the Missouri Department of Revenue’s website.