CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – It’s all eyes on the skies this weekend as the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show returns to Chesterfield for the first time in three years.

Air shows are planned from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Dozens of pilots, including ones for the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, will fly throughout both days, though organizers have not released an exact timetable of when certain aircraft will make way through the St. Louis sky.

Nineteen jets and aircraft are expected to take the skies between both days, including the Blue Angels, Boeing B-17G, B-29 Doc and more. Gates for both shows open at 9 a.m. at 18260 Edison Ave. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead for an optimal viewing experience.

Map of Traffic and Parking

Map of Air Show Grounds

Tickets can only be purchased online. In addition to the air shows, the event will include an on-the-ground STEM station that includes simulators and hands-on exhibits related to science technology, engineering, and math robotics.

For the latest updates on the planned air shows, click here.