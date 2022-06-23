ST. LOUIS – One of the St. Louis region’s largest festivals celebrating the LGBTQ communities returns this weekend.

PrideFest is set for June 25-26 in downtown St. Louis. The near-annual celebration was canceled the last two years in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, PrideFest events around St. Louis have drawn up to 300,000 people.

This year’s grounds consist of several parks along Market, Chestnut and Pine streets. The grounds will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Guests are encouraged to carpool, use public transportation or plan ahead for parking near the festivities.

PrideFest Festival Map

The Grand Pride Parade, one of the biggest drawing points of the event, is set for Sunday at 11 a.m. Floats will head east on Market Street between 10th and 18th streets, and the Gateway Arch will provide a backdrop view. Ahead of the parade, traffic will be closed between Pine Street and Clark Avenue, in addition to Eighth Street from 18th Street.

PrideFest Grand Parade Map

Admission to PrideFest and the parade is free, though organizers are encouraging donations to support LGBTQ community efforts. The event will also include a variety of music, food and vendors. Headlining acts include artists Deborah Cox, Vassy, Alex Newell and Raye.

For the latest updates and plans for PrideFest, click here.