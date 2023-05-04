ST. LOUIS – One of the city’s largest Cinco de Mayo celebrations returns this weekend.

St. Louis’ Cinco de Mayo festival on Cherokee Street is set for Saturday, one day after the observed holiday. The celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Cherokee Street between Nebraska Avenue and Jefferson Avenue.

Organizers shared the following map, noting several blocks of Cherokee Street will be closed during Saturday’s festival.

More than 100 vendors will set up along six blocks of Cherokee Street, offering food, drinks and family-friendly activities in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. The festival also includes artists, a mechanical bull, Lucha Libre wrestling, and two entertainment stages.

Around 1 p.m., there will be a “People’s Joy Parade” that runs down the street. At 3:30 p.m., there will be a “Battle de Bandas” event in which solo artists and bands play a variety of music styles. Grand stands are set up near the Nebraska Avenue and Jefferson Avenue entrances.

Admission to the event is free, though visitors should bring a credit card and some cash for food, drinks and other purchases. There is also a VIP party that requires a ticket purchase in advance.

Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and plan ahead for parking or riding to and from the event. There will be designated spots for drop-off and pick-up at the corner of Cherokee and Jefferson.

