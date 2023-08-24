ST. LOUIS – Thousands are expected to gather at Forest Park this weekend to enjoy barbecue, bourbon, and live music through the Evolution Festival.

The Evolution Festival is a two-day event and one of the first large-scale outdoor music celebrations at Forest Park since LouFest folded in 2018. Dozens musicians and bands are scheduled to perform on Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27.

Plan Ahead

Festival gates will open as early as 2 p.m. each day, and performers are scheduled through roughly 11 p.m. both nights.

Though anyone can visit Forest Park throughout the weekend, only those with a festival ticket are allowed inside a gated area with food vendors and music stages. Organizers shared the following map of the festival grounds:

Evolution Festival – 2023 Map

If you’re attending the event, much of it will take place in an area known as Langenberg Field. It’s just south of the Dwight Davis Tennis Center, and north of the World’s Fair Pavilion. Organizers encourage people to enter at 5595 Grand Drive. Once you enter the festival, re-entry is not allowed.

Parking could be a bit sparse around Forest Park this weekend, particularly for festival goers who don’t have a VIP parking pass to park next to the tennis center. Drivers in the area should expect some potential backups and delays navigating around the park this weekend. Rideshare services are also an option.

What Can Festival Goers Bring?

Some bags are allowed into the festival, but it’s mostly limited to small and clear bags. Some fanny packs and purses will be allowed. Most large bags and coolers will not be allowed. Click here for the official bag policy.

To help beat the heat, festival goers are allowed to bring sunscreen, hats and sunglasses. One factory-sealed bottle of water less than 36 ounces and an empty plastic refillable water bottle is also allowed. There will be water stations throughout the grounds. No other food and drinks are allowed, unless deemed medically necessary.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, towel or blanket to sit on throughout the day. There will also be lawn chairs at the festival up for reservation. Click here on the lawn chair policy.

Some factory-sealed packs of cigarettes and cigars, e-cigarettes and vape pens will be allowed. So will cell phones and portable chargers. Most other items are not. The festival is completely cashless, so only credit and debit cards are needed for payments.

Who Is Performing?

There will be 26 performers across three stages and lounges between both festival days. Performances begin as soon as 3 p.m. and end around 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Black Keys, a four-time Grammy-winning rock band out of Akron, Ohio, headline the performances on Saturday. Brandi Carlile, a nine-time Grammy-winning pop artist out of Ravensdale, Washington, will cap the festival performances on Sunday.

Popular rapper Ice Cube will also appear on the main stage Sunday around 6 p.m. The Black Crowes and Ben Harper are among other well-known performers.

For the complete lineup, view the Saturday and Sunday schedules below:

What Food and Drinks Will Be Available?

There will be several food and drink options available, most notably a variety of barbecue and alcohol selections.

The Evolution Festival has partnered with Sugarfire Smoke House and four other local BBQ businesses. There will also be drink options from 10 bourbon-makers and distilleries on site.

As previously mentioned, there will be several water-refill stations around the site, and no outside food is allowed aside from things approved by staff for medical reasons.

Are Tickets Still Available?

Tickets are still available for both nights of the Evolution Festival. Single-day general admission tickets start as low as $89.50. There are also weekend and VIP packages available for larger costs.

To check out remaining available ticket options, click here.