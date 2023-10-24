ST. LOUIS — What’s the forecast for this Halloween weekend? What about the night of October 31, 2023? Well, it could be wet or cold, depending on which night you go out.

Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick reports that the gloomy yet abnormally warm weather will continue through Friday. The remnants of Tropical Storm Norma will send some spotty sprinkles through the region until the weekend arrives. That is when the weather turns colder and wetter.

Another cold front is expected Friday night, knocking high temperatures from the 70s and 80s back into the 60s and even 50s by this weekend and into early next week. Widespread rain looks more likely this weekend as the front stalls to our south. So, many people participating in weekend Halloween events may want to check the radar before knocking on doors and telling a joke.

The St. Louis area could pick up an inch of rain now through Monday, which will most certainly help with the drought conditions in the state.

Halloween forecast:

So, what is the forecast for Tuesday, October 31 in the St. Louis area? The average first freeze for the region happens on this date. Just like clockwork, the low temperature for that evening is forecast at 32 degrees right now. That could change in a week. Low temperatures like that typically come in the middle of the night, but you’ll definitely want to bundle up while trick-or-treating. The good news is that the forecast for Halloween is mostly cloudy, so you may not have to worry about the rain.

Trick-or-Treat Tips:

Be sure to layer your costumes, as temperatures will cool down throughout the evening.

Carry a flashlight or glow sticks to remain visible in the dark.

Bring an umbrella just in case of light mist or drizzle.

Plan your trick-or-treat route and enjoy the Halloween spirit in St. Louis safely.