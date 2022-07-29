ST. LOUIS – A lot of people are hoping for lady luck to smile down upon them. Friday marks another chance to win a historic Mega Millions jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $1.28 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing, with a cash option of $747.2 million. Lottery players from 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands are taking part in the Mega Millions sweepstakes.

In Maryland heights, gas stations saw a steady stream of paper slips being purchased.

“Every gas station I passed yesterday in my hometown, I just kept stopping and buying them and then today on my lunch,” says Niki Ladymon. “How many have you bought? Two-hundred-ten dollars [worth of entries].”

“What would you do if you won?” asks FOX 2’s Patrick Clark.

“Set up college funds for my daughters, and then pay off our house and pay my parent’s stuff off,” says Michelle Murray.

I want to retire. Being a nurse is very hard now,” said Ladymon.

“I’d probably do the lump sum and then just kind of live well,” said a lottery player named Elizabeth. “But I’m not that way. I’m not one of those that would turn around and wind up bankrupt.”

That billion-dollar pot enticed the New York Islanders hockey team to purchase $50,000 in tickets and the CEO of Raising Canes spending $100,000 on Mega Millions tickets for employees.

If you’re just getting a couple for yourself…

“I have one ticket that is quick pick, and one that is birthdays and that kind of stuff,” said Tim Rhodey.

Despite the hype, this isn’t the biggest jackpot prize in U.S. history. That was nearly $1.54 billion, won in October 2018. The winner didn’t come forward until 2019 and asked to remain anonymous.

The options if you win? Thirty payments over 29 years or a lump sum of $747.2 million.