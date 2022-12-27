ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
‘Thursday Nights at the Museum’ continues with a Hip-hop Night. LOOPRAT and DJ G. Wiz are scheduled to perform. The museum notes that some explicit lyrics may be heard in the performance.
’80s and ’90s Hip Hop Night
Thursday, December 29
5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST
Missouri History Museum
5700 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://bit.ly/3Wznxsl
Runners can face their dreaded futures with a sense of community at the Doomsday 5K on New Year’s Day. The run is organized by Terrain Trail Runners, a woman-owned business. The organizers need race volunteers.
Doomsday 5K
Sunday, January 1, 2023
9:00 a.m.
Cliff Cave County Park
806 Cliff Cave Rd.
Saint Louis, MO 63129
http://www.terraintrailrunners.com/doomsday-5k.html
Afro World will celebrate Kwanzaa Day Three by observing the principle of Ujima, Collective Work and Responsibility. Kwanzaa is an African-American celebration of African principles that promote unity and prosperity of Black people around the world. Afro World invites the community to the celebration at their store.
Kwanzaa at Afro World
Hair & Fashion Company
Wednesday, December 28
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST
7276 Natural Bridge Rd.
Normandy, MO 63121