ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

‘Thursday Nights at the Museum’ continues with a Hip-hop Night. LOOPRAT and DJ G. Wiz are scheduled to perform. The museum notes that some explicit lyrics may be heard in the performance.



’80s and ’90s Hip Hop Night

Thursday, December 29

5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://bit.ly/3Wznxsl



Runners can face their dreaded futures with a sense of community at the Doomsday 5K on New Year’s Day. The run is organized by Terrain Trail Runners, a woman-owned business. The organizers need race volunteers.

Doomsday 5K

Sunday, January 1, 2023

9:00 a.m.

Cliff Cave County Park

806 Cliff Cave Rd.

Saint Louis, MO 63129

http://www.terraintrailrunners.com/doomsday-5k.html

Afro World will celebrate Kwanzaa Day Three by observing the principle of Ujima, Collective Work and Responsibility. Kwanzaa is an African-American celebration of African principles that promote unity and prosperity of Black people around the world. Afro World invites the community to the celebration at their store.

Kwanzaa at Afro World

Hair & Fashion Company

Wednesday, December 28

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST

7276 Natural Bridge Rd.

Normandy, MO 63121