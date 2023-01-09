ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital will have a blood drive for the American Red Cross. The Red Cross needs all blood types during this winter, when annual donations tend to drop.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Wednesday, January 11

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

One Barnes Hospital Plaza

North South Link

Saint Louis, MO 63110

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time

The American Sign Language Interpreter Collaborative invites providers and families to the ‘Stop. Collaborate. and Eat!’ networking event at City Foundry, Monday. The group will answer questions and offer professionals best practices.

Stop. Collaborate. and Eat!

Monday, January 9

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

City Foundry Food Hall

3730 Foundry Way

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://www.aslterpcollab.org/socials

The Black-owned Noir Bookshop will collect literature by Black and POC authors at the ‘St. Louis is a Book Desert’ Drive. Owners are looking for books, magazines, and other items both new and antique. They want to offer more people in the neighborhood free literature.

St. Louis is a Book Desert Drive

The Noir Bookshop

Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29

2317 Cherokee St.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://www.noirbookshop.com/events