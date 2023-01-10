ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

St. Louis Science Center will host the Community STEAM Showcase to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. A diverse group of scientists will teach about science, technology, engineering, art, and math during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to remember the civil-right activist murdered in 1968. The museum wants to honor his fight for the rights of all while providing role models that represent all students.

Community STEAM Showcase

Saturday, January 14

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST

Saint Louis Science Center

5050 Oakland Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3j7YiPk

The Black-owned Noir Bookshop will collect literature by Black and POC authors at the ‘St. Louis is a Book Desert’ Drive. Owners are looking for books, magazines, and other items both new and antique. They want to offer more people in the neighborhood free literature.

St. Louis is a Book Desert Drive

The Noir Bookshop

Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29

2317 Cherokee St.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://www.noirbookshop.com/events

The New Year for the Strays Trivia Night will raise money for 20 local shelters.

New Year For the Strays Trivia Night

Saturday, Janaury 28

7:00 p.m. CST

Andre’s South

4254 Telegraph Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63129