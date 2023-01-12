ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The annual Cupid’s Undie Run will step off again to fight neurofibromatosis (NF). NF is a genetic disorder that triggers the growth of tumors on nerves throughout the body. The run encourages athletes to run in their underwear, in public, and in the middle of winter.
Cupid’s Undie Run St. Louis
Saturday, Feburary 11
Noon – 4:00 p.m. CST
Ballpark Village
601 Clark Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63102
https://bit.ly/3Zz7b5s
Aaron Dohogne invites his neighbors to help clean up part of the Tower Grove south neighborhood. Volunteers will get to know each other, while cleaning up trash in the historic neighborhood.
Tower Grove South Trash Pick Up
Saturday, January 14
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
4284 Arsenal St.
St Louis, MO 63116-1902
https://bit.ly/3IM6MGD
Experts at Perennial will discuss the impact of fast fashion on the environment. Fast Fashion refers to the mass manufacture of inexpensive clothing that may quickly end up in landfills for decades. Sustainability experts at Perennial will discuss how to obtain and keep clothing.
Not-So-Fast-Fashion
Saturday, February 11
1:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Perennial
3762 S Broadway
St. Louis, MO 63118
https://bit.ly/3irhBDv