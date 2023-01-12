ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The annual Cupid’s Undie Run will step off again to fight neurofibromatosis (NF). NF is a genetic disorder that triggers the growth of tumors on nerves throughout the body. The run encourages athletes to run in their underwear, in public, and in the middle of winter.

Cupid’s Undie Run St. Louis

Saturday, Feburary 11

Noon – 4:00 p.m. CST

Ballpark Village

601 Clark Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63102

https://bit.ly/3Zz7b5s

Aaron Dohogne invites his neighbors to help clean up part of the Tower Grove south neighborhood. Volunteers will get to know each other, while cleaning up trash in the historic neighborhood.

Tower Grove South Trash Pick Up

Saturday, January 14

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST

4284 Arsenal St.

St Louis, MO 63116-1902

https://bit.ly/3IM6MGD

Experts at Perennial will discuss the impact of fast fashion on the environment. Fast Fashion refers to the mass manufacture of inexpensive clothing that may quickly end up in landfills for decades. Sustainability experts at Perennial will discuss how to obtain and keep clothing.

Not-So-Fast-Fashion

Saturday, February 11

1:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Perennial

3762 S Broadway

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://bit.ly/3irhBDv