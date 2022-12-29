ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Help St. Louis will host a food giveaway at Zion United Methodist Church in Lemay. The distribution will help fight food insecurity in young people 18 years old and younger. Parents do not need to bring their children to receive food.
Free Food for Kids 18 and Under
Thursday, December 29
3:00 p.m. CST
1603 Union Rd.
St. Louis, MO 63125
https://bit.ly/3X85ycX
You can help our unhoused neighbors stay healthy. Mind the Gap St. Louis invites you to join an outreach night. You can also donate items to be given out that night.
Thursday Night Homeless Outreach
Thursday, December 29
Meets promptly at 7:00 p.m. CDT
North 15th St. & Locust St.
St. Louis, MO 63103
Donation Wish List: https://bit.ly/3VtRwRs
“Thursday Nights at the Museum” continues with a Hip-hop Night. LOOPRAT and DJ G. Wiz are scheduled to perform. The museum notes that some explicit lyrics may be heard in the performance.
’80s and ’90s Hip Hop Night
Thursday, December 29
5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST
Missouri History Museum
5700 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://bit.ly/3Wznxsl