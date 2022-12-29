ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Help St. Louis will host a food giveaway at Zion United Methodist Church in Lemay. The distribution will help fight food insecurity in young people 18 years old and younger. Parents do not need to bring their children to receive food.

Free Food for Kids 18 and Under

Thursday, December 29

3:00 p.m. CST

1603 Union Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63125

https://bit.ly/3X85ycX

You can help our unhoused neighbors stay healthy. Mind the Gap St. Louis invites you to join an outreach night. You can also donate items to be given out that night.

Thursday Night Homeless Outreach

Thursday, December 29

Meets promptly at 7:00 p.m. CDT

North 15th St. & Locust St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

Donation Wish List: https://bit.ly/3VtRwRs

“Thursday Nights at the Museum” continues with a Hip-hop Night. LOOPRAT and DJ G. Wiz are scheduled to perform. The museum notes that some explicit lyrics may be heard in the performance.

’80s and ’90s Hip Hop Night

Thursday, December 29

5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://bit.ly/3Wznxsl