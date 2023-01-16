ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Missouri History Museum will honor the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by training young people about activism and Black literature. The museum will have two activism workshops for children and teens. There will also be a scavenger hunt and storytelling with dance.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was murdered in April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. The United States celebrates a national holiday on the first Monday after January 15, the date of his birth in 1929.

Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Monday, January 16

All Times Central

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Youth Activism Workshop (recommended for ages 12–18)

10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. – Step into the Story with the STL Black Authors of Children’s Literature

10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Make-and-Takes and Black History Scavenger Hunt

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Youth Activism Workshop (recommended for ages 6–12)

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. – MLK Movement Workshop with Mama Lisa

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://bit.ly/3H9HeC6

Damien Johnson is celebrating the MLK holiday with a ride to promote city walkability and disability access. The bike ride will start at City Foundry in the Cortex Innovation District – go south to Carondelet Park and end in Fairground Park in north St. Louis

MLK Bike Ride

To promote pedestrian safety and ADA Access on city streets

Monday, January 16

Noon CST

City Foundry

3730 Foundry Way

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3W4aAGr

AmeriCorps invites neighbors to honor Dr. King’s legacy by volunteering for a service project.

The project does not have to be on the King holiday. Many opportunities exist to honor Dr. King’s example of sacrifice and service year-round.

Find volunteer opportunities at https://bit.ly/3XxBm