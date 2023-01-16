ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The Missouri History Museum will honor the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by training young people about activism and Black literature. The museum will have two activism workshops for children and teens. There will also be a scavenger hunt and storytelling with dance.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was murdered in April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. The United States celebrates a national holiday on the first Monday after January 15, the date of his birth in 1929.
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Monday, January 16
All Times Central
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Youth Activism Workshop (recommended for ages 12–18)
10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. – Step into the Story with the STL Black Authors of Children’s Literature
10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Make-and-Takes and Black History Scavenger Hunt
11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Youth Activism Workshop (recommended for ages 6–12)
1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. – MLK Movement Workshop with Mama Lisa
Missouri History Museum
5700 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://bit.ly/3H9HeC6
Damien Johnson is celebrating the MLK holiday with a ride to promote city walkability and disability access. The bike ride will start at City Foundry in the Cortex Innovation District – go south to Carondelet Park and end in Fairground Park in north St. Louis
MLK Bike Ride
To promote pedestrian safety and ADA Access on city streets
Monday, January 16
Noon CST
City Foundry
3730 Foundry Way
St. Louis, MO 63110
AmeriCorps invites neighbors to honor Dr. King’s legacy by volunteering for a service project.
The project does not have to be on the King holiday. Many opportunities exist to honor Dr. King’s example of sacrifice and service year-round.
Find volunteer opportunities at https://bit.ly/3XxBm