ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Bar-K will host a pet industry night. Groomers, shelter workers, medical providers, and others can treat themselves to a night of networking and relaxing. Dogs are welcome.
Impetus Coalition provides life-saving services to pets. Through Saturday, January 31, Purina will donate $5 for every sale of Urban Underdog American Lager in Missouri up to $25,000.
Pet Industry Night
Wednesday, January 4
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST
Bar-K
4565 McRee Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://bit.ly/3WORwMZ
Bar-K will also host an adoption night for Stray Rescue. Stray Rescue is a no-kill shelter in St. Louis.
Adoption Saturday
Saturday, Janaury 7
11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m. CST
Bar-K
4565 McRee Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://bit.ly/3Gldjq6
The New Year for the Strays Trivia Night will raise money for 20 local shelters.
New Year For the Strays Trivia Night
Saturday, January 28
7:00 p.m. CST
4254 Telegraph Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129.
https://newyearforstrays.com/