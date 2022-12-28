ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Bar-K will host a pet industry night. Groomers, shelter workers, medical providers, and others can treat themselves to a night of networking and relaxing. Dogs are welcome.

Impetus Coalition provides life-saving services to pets. Through Saturday, January 31, Purina will donate $5 for every sale of Urban Underdog American Lager in Missouri up to $25,000.

Pet Industry Night

Wednesday, January 4

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST

Bar-K

4565 McRee Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3WORwMZ

Bar-K will also host an adoption night for Stray Rescue. Stray Rescue is a no-kill shelter in St. Louis.

Adoption Saturday

Saturday, Janaury 7

11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m. CST

Bar-K

4565 McRee Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3Gldjq6

The New Year for the Strays Trivia Night will raise money for 20 local shelters.

New Year For the Strays Trivia Night

Saturday, January 28

7:00 p.m. CST

4254 Telegraph Rd

St. Louis, MO 63129.

https://newyearforstrays.com/