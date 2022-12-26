ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

You can help our unhoused neighbors stay healthy. Mind the Gap St. Louis invites you to join an outreach night. You can also donate items to be given out that night.



Thursday Night Homeless Outreach

Thursday, December 29

Meets promptly at 7:00 p.m. CDT

North 15th St. & Locust St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

Donation Wish List: hhttps://bit.ly/3VtRwRs

BeTogetherSTL has a family-friendly party to help children say goodbye to 2022. Brian Owens will perform at the Family Vibes Celebration. There will also be food and a family dance-off.



BeTogetherSTL Family Vibes New Year’s Celebration

Friday, December 30

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CST

University City Children’s Center

6646 Vernon Ave.

University City, MO 63130

https://bit.ly/3Weo1Ep



Afro World will celebrate Kwanzaa Day Three by observing the principle of Ujima, Collective Work and Responsiblity. Kwanzaa is an African-American celebration of African principles that promote unity and prosperity of Black people around the world. Afro World invites the community to the celebration at their store.



Kwanzaa at Afro World

Hair & Fashion Company

Wednesday, December 28

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST

7276 Natural Bridge Rd.

Normandy, MO 63121