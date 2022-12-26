ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
You can help our unhoused neighbors stay healthy. Mind the Gap St. Louis invites you to join an outreach night. You can also donate items to be given out that night.
Thursday Night Homeless Outreach
Thursday, December 29
Meets promptly at 7:00 p.m. CDT
North 15th St. & Locust St.
St. Louis, MO 63103
Donation Wish List: hhttps://bit.ly/3VtRwRs
BeTogetherSTL has a family-friendly party to help children say goodbye to 2022. Brian Owens will perform at the Family Vibes Celebration. There will also be food and a family dance-off.
BeTogetherSTL Family Vibes New Year’s Celebration
Friday, December 30
4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CST
University City Children’s Center
6646 Vernon Ave.
University City, MO 63130
https://bit.ly/3Weo1Ep
Afro World will celebrate Kwanzaa Day Three by observing the principle of Ujima, Collective Work and Responsiblity. Kwanzaa is an African-American celebration of African principles that promote unity and prosperity of Black people around the world. Afro World invites the community to the celebration at their store.
Kwanzaa at Afro World
Hair & Fashion Company
Wednesday, December 28
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST
7276 Natural Bridge Rd.
Normandy, MO 63121