ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Lift for Life Academy will host the Winter Carnival and Shoebox Float Gallery. There will be family activities, crafts, and performers. Soulard Mardi Gras is organizing the event. Lift for Life Academy emphasizes physical activity, sportsmanship, and scholarship for students.

Winter Carnival and Shoebox Float Gallery

Saturday, January 14

Noon – 3:00 p.m. CST

Lift for Life Academy

1731 S. Broadway

St. Louis, MO 63104

https://bit.ly/3XjOHnm

Damien Johnson is celebrating the King Holiday with a ride to promote city walkability and disability access. The bike ride will start at City Foundry in the Cortex Innovation District, go south to Carondolet Park, and end in Fairground Park in North St. Louis

MLK Bike Ride

To promote pedestrian safety and ADA Access on city streets

Monday, January 23

Noon CST

City Foundry

3730 Foundry Way

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3W4aAGr

Yuppy Puppies Forever will have a pet-adoption event at Bar-K. The nonprofit focuses on helping pets of deceased people find new homes.

Yuppy Puppies Forever Adoption Event

Saturday, February 4

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Bar-K

4565 McRee Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3Zqc4xn