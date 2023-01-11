ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Lift for Life Academy will host the Winter Carnival and Shoebox Float Gallery. There will be family activities, crafts, and performers. Soulard Mardi Gras is organizing the event. Lift for Life Academy emphasizes physical activity, sportsmanship, and scholarship for students.
Winter Carnival and Shoebox Float Gallery
Saturday, January 14
Noon – 3:00 p.m. CST
Lift for Life Academy
1731 S. Broadway
St. Louis, MO 63104
Damien Johnson is celebrating the King Holiday with a ride to promote city walkability and disability access. The bike ride will start at City Foundry in the Cortex Innovation District, go south to Carondolet Park, and end in Fairground Park in North St. Louis
MLK Bike Ride
To promote pedestrian safety and ADA Access on city streets
Monday, January 23
Noon CST
City Foundry
3730 Foundry Way
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://bit.ly/3W4aAGr
Yuppy Puppies Forever will have a pet-adoption event at Bar-K. The nonprofit focuses on helping pets of deceased people find new homes.
Yuppy Puppies Forever Adoption Event
Saturday, February 4
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Bar-K
4565 McRee Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://bit.ly/3Zqc4xn