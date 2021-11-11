Whataburger is coming to Missouri

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes’ dream, and the dreams of thousands of others across Kansas City, are about to come true. Seven months after crews broke ground, the first Whataburger location in the metro will open for business.

The Whataburger at 1460 NE Douglas Street in Lee’s Summit will open at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15.

The Lee’s Summit chamber said that while Whataburger plans to open Monday, it will not hold a ribbon-cutting until after the holidays, likely in mid-January.

The city expects more traffic around the restaurant the first several days it is open. The Lee’s Summit Police Department said it is working with Whataburger on a plan and the department will be helping the company for several days after the location opens.

The Lee’s Summit Whataburger is one of three locations on the east side of the city. A second location on 40 Highway in Independence is expected to open yet this fall. Crews are also building a third location in Blue Springs. There are also two locations under construction in Johnson County.

A total of nine Whataburger locations are planned right now across the city. About half are owned by Whataburger, the others are franchises owned by KMO Burger, an investment group that includes Mahomes.

KMO plans to open 30 Whataburger locations over the next seven years. The restaurants will be located from Wichita, Kansas to St. Joseph, Missouri. The group will also own at least two Whataburger locations in Kansas City’s Northland.

The Chiefs quarterback is the reason Whataburger decided to expand into Kansas and Missouri. In November 2018, fans learned that Mahomes liked to eat ketchup on almost everything. He said that Whataburger’s ketchup was his favorite. The company offered to send him a ketchup care package, but instead Mahomes said that he’d rather just have a store in Kansas City.

Beginning Monday, he will.