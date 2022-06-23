ST. LOUIS – If you walk around downtown St. Louis, you might notice some changes from previous years. The city is not only working to add several new buildings, but also redevelop dozens of sites that give it a historical charm.

Cushman & Wakefield, a real estate agency with ties to St. Louis, recently released its 2022 “Downtown St. Louis Development” report, which offers insight on more than 30 development projects planned for downtown.

The report details the location and pricing for six new buildings and expansion projects, including the future home of MLS expansion team St. Louis City SC in Centene Stadium. Seventeen residential redevelopment efforts, seven commercial redevelopment efforts and three hotel redevelopment efforts are also in the works for downtown St. Louis, according to the report.

More than $1.7 billion are being invested into new buildings and upgrades. Here’s a look at what kind of projects to expect throughout 2022:

Going Up and Expanding

Centene Stadium (2000 Olive St.) $460 million

Expansion at Convention Center (701 Convention Plaza) $210 million

King Realty-owned residential building (1801 Washington St.) $42 million

Opus Group-owned residential building (104 Spruce St.) $34 million

Fielder Lofts (620 Market St.) $31 million

Expansion at Moxy St. Louis (1014-1018 Olive St.) $16.5 million

Residential Redevelopment

Railway Exchange (600 Locust St.) $300 million

Butler Brothers (1715 Olive St.) $130 million

Jefferson Arms (415 N. Tucker Blvd.) $104 million

City Place (200 N. Fourth St.) $92 million

Lofts at the Hupp (1815 Locust St.) $24.7 million

Ballpark Heights (300 S. Broadway) $21.3 million

Mansion House (300 N. Fourth St.) $18.3 million

Front Page Lofts (300 N. Tucker Blvd.) $15 million

MacDonald Building (1800 Washington Ave.) $13.8 million

Greeley Building (618-624 N. Second St.) $11.27 million

Hoffman Lofts (700-702 N. Second St.) $8.5 million

Lofts (1133 Pine St.) $5.8 million

Lofts (2206 Locust St.) $4.4 million

Trader Lofts (801 N. Second St.) $3.5 million

Paincourt Lofts (813 N. Second St.) $2.5 million

Lofts (1000 Washington Ave.) $650,000

Cardinal Way (2 & 3 Cardinal Way) $TBD

Commercial Redevelopment

Ameren Headquarters (1901 Choteau Ave.) $60 million

Broadway Tower (100 N. Broadway) $18 million

Office (505 Washington Ave.) $4.59 million

Beale on Broadway (701 S. Broadway) $2.3 million

Building (744/750 S. Fourth St.) $1.2 million

US Bank Plaza (505 N. Seventh St. #200) $TBD

Cardinal Way (7 Cardinal Way) $TBD

Hotel Redevelopment

21C Museum Hotel (1528 Locust St.) $92 million

Shell Building (1221 Locust St. #100) $50.5 million

