ST. LOUIS – If you walk around downtown St. Louis, you might notice some changes from previous years. The city is not only working to add several new buildings, but also redevelop dozens of sites that give it a historical charm.
Cushman & Wakefield, a real estate agency with ties to St. Louis, recently released its 2022 “Downtown St. Louis Development” report, which offers insight on more than 30 development projects planned for downtown.
The report details the location and pricing for six new buildings and expansion projects, including the future home of MLS expansion team St. Louis City SC in Centene Stadium. Seventeen residential redevelopment efforts, seven commercial redevelopment efforts and three hotel redevelopment efforts are also in the works for downtown St. Louis, according to the report.
More than $1.7 billion are being invested into new buildings and upgrades. Here’s a look at what kind of projects to expect throughout 2022:
Going Up and Expanding
- Centene Stadium (2000 Olive St.) $460 million
- Expansion at Convention Center (701 Convention Plaza) $210 million
- King Realty-owned residential building (1801 Washington St.) $42 million
- Opus Group-owned residential building (104 Spruce St.) $34 million
- Fielder Lofts (620 Market St.) $31 million
- Expansion at Moxy St. Louis (1014-1018 Olive St.) $16.5 million
Residential Redevelopment
- Railway Exchange (600 Locust St.) $300 million
- Butler Brothers (1715 Olive St.) $130 million
- Jefferson Arms (415 N. Tucker Blvd.) $104 million
- City Place (200 N. Fourth St.) $92 million
- Lofts at the Hupp (1815 Locust St.) $24.7 million
- Ballpark Heights (300 S. Broadway) $21.3 million
- Mansion House (300 N. Fourth St.) $18.3 million
- Front Page Lofts (300 N. Tucker Blvd.) $15 million
- MacDonald Building (1800 Washington Ave.) $13.8 million
- Greeley Building (618-624 N. Second St.) $11.27 million
- Hoffman Lofts (700-702 N. Second St.) $8.5 million
- Lofts (1133 Pine St.) $5.8 million
- Lofts (2206 Locust St.) $4.4 million
- Trader Lofts (801 N. Second St.) $3.5 million
- Paincourt Lofts (813 N. Second St.) $2.5 million
- Lofts (1000 Washington Ave.) $650,000
- Cardinal Way (2 & 3 Cardinal Way) $TBD
Commercial Redevelopment
- Ameren Headquarters (1901 Choteau Ave.) $60 million
- Broadway Tower (100 N. Broadway) $18 million
- Office (505 Washington Ave.) $4.59 million
- Beale on Broadway (701 S. Broadway) $2.3 million
- Building (744/750 S. Fourth St.) $1.2 million
- US Bank Plaza (505 N. Seventh St. #200) $TBD
- Cardinal Way (7 Cardinal Way) $TBD
Hotel Redevelopment
- 21C Museum Hotel (1528 Locust St.) $92 million
- Shell Building (1221 Locust St. #100) $50.5 million
- Moxy St. Louis (1014-1018 Olive St.) $16.5 million