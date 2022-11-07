ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Voters in St. Charles will help decide some key races on Tuesday. They are going to the polls to pick a new US Senator, vote on several Missouri Constitutional Amendments, retain many judges, and much more.
St. Charles County Sample Ballot:
US Senator
- Eric Schmitt – Republican
- Trudy Busch Valentine – Democratic
- Jonathan Dine – Libertarian
- Paul Venable – Constitution
US Representative – District 2
- Ann Wagner – Republican
- Trish Gunby – Democratic
- Bill Slantz – Libertarian
State Auditor
- Scott Fitzpatrick – Republican
- Alan Green – Democratic
- John A. Hartwig, Jr. – Libertarian
United States Representative District 3
- Blaine Luetkemeyer – Republican
- Bethany Mann – Democratic
State Senator District 2
- Nick Schroer – Republican
- Michael Sinclair – Democratic
State Senator District 10
- Travis Fitzwater Republican
- Catherine Dreher – Libertarian
State Representative District 63
- Tricia K. Byrnes – Republican
- Jenna Roberson – Democratic
State Representative District 64
- Tony Lovasco – Republican
State Representative District 65
- Wendy Hausman – Republican
- Eric Nowicki – Democratic
State Representative District 69
- Adam Schnelting – Republican
- Jessica Devoto – Democratic
State Representative District 102
- Richard W West – Republican
State Representative District 103
- Dave Hinman – Republican
State Representative District 104
- Phil Christofanelli – Republican
- Gregory A Upchurch – Democratic
State Representative District 105
- Adam Schwadron – Republican
- Cindy Berne – Democratic
- Michael Carver – Libertarian
State Representative District 106
- Travis Wilson – Republican
- Ron Odenthal – Democratic
State Representative District 107
- Mark a Matthiesen – Republican
- Tracy Grundy – Democratic
State Representative District 108
- Justin Hicks – Republican
- Susan Shumway – Democratic
County Executive
- Steve Ehlmann – Republican
Director of Elections
- Kurt Bahr – Republican
Recorder of Deeds
- Mary E Dempsey – Republican
Prosecuting Attorney
- Timothy A. Lohmar – Republican
Collector of Revenue
- Michelle D. Mcbride – Republican
Sheriff
- Scott A. Lewis – Republican
- Dan Hogan – Democratic
County Assessor
- Travis Welge – Republican
County Council District 1
- Matt Swanson – Republican
County Council District 3
- Mike Elam – Republican
County Council District 5
- Terry Hollander – Republican
- Josh Becker – Democratic
County Council District 7
- Tim Baker – Republican
- Brad Touchette – Libertarian
Judges
Which Missouri judges could be retained? 52 up for new terms – A nonpartisan group called Your Missouri Judges says that all of these judges, “Substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.”
- Zel M Fischer – Shall Judge Zel M Fischer of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or No
- Robin Ransom – Shall Judge Robin Ransom of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Kelly C. Broniec – Shall Judge Kelly C. Broniec of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Thomas C. Clark, II – Shall Judge Thomas C. Clark, II of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Michael E. Gardner – Shall Judge Michael E. Gardner of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.
- John P. Torbitzky – Shall Judge John P. Torbitzky of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Jason D. Dodson – Division No. 10 – Shall Judge Jason D. Dodson, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Ellen Sue Levy – Shall Judge Ellen Sue Levy, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21,
be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Bill Corrigan – Shall Judge Bill Corrigan, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Thomas C. Albus – Shall Judge Thomas C. Albus, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No.
21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Julia Pusateri Lasater – Shall Judge julia Pusateri Lasater, Associate Circuit Judge
of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Amanda B. Mcnelley – Shall Judge AMANDA B. McNELLEY, Associate Circuit Judge of
Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Joseph Green – Shall Judge Joseph Green, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial
Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Jeffrey P. Medler – Shall Judge Jeffrey P. Medler, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial
Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
- John (JB) Lasater – Shall Judge John (JB) Lasater, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial
Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Ellen W. Dunne – Shall Judge Ellen W. Dunne, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial
Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Mondonna L. Ghasedi – – Shall Judge Mondonna L. Ghasedi, Associate Circuit Judge of
Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
Circuit Judge Circuit 11 Division 2
- Deborah J Alessi – Republican
Associate Circuit Judge Circuit 11 Division 6
- Trisha E. Mcculloch – Republican
Associate Circuit Judge Circuit 11 Division 8
- Erin Burlison – Republican
Associate Circuit Judge Circuit 11 Division 9
- Jeffrey J. Sandcork – Republican
- Meggie C. Biesenthal – Democratic
Associate Circuit Judge Circuit 11 Division 10
- Dennis Chassaniol – Republican
Associate Circuit Judge Circuit 11 Division 11
- Dwayne Johnson – Republican
Associate Circuit Judge Circuit 11 Division 12
- Matthew E.P. Thornhill – Republican
St. Charles County Propositions
Proposition Paramedic – St. Charles County Ambulance District
Recruitment & retention of professional paramedics will be critically important for St. Charles County Ambulance District amid steadily increased emergency call volume; in order to secure an exceptional ems service employing highly skilled, clinically trained paramedics, shall the board of directors of st. charles county ambulance district be authorized to levy an additional tax rate of seven cents per one hundred dollars assessed valuation to be deposited into the general fund? Yes or no.
Proposition F Central County Fire and Rescue Protection District
Shall the Central County Fire & Rescue, a fire protection district of St. Charles County, Missouri, issue general obligation bonds in the amount of sixteen million dollars for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, renovating, improving, furnishing and equipping fire stations and related facilities, including the purchase of land where necessary, acquiring and equipping fire protection and fire-fighting apparatus and support vehicles, including refinancing prior obligations and agreements used to finance fire-fighting vehicles and facilities, and acquiring other lifesaving auxiliary equipment, all to carry out the objectives and purposes of the district, reduce response times and meet the district’s current safety standards? Yes or no.
Missouri Constitutional Amendments
What the 5 amendments mean on the 2022 Missouri ballot
Constitutional Amendment No. 1
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long term ratings or the highest short term rating? Yes or no.
State governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of $2 million per year. Local governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest
revenue of at least $34,000 per year.
Constitutional Amendment No. 3
What is Amendment 3? Ballot measure could legalize marijuana in Missouri
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one. Yes or no.
Constitutional Amendment No. 4
Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to authorize laws, passed before December
31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its
communities? Yes or no.
State and local governmental entities estimate no additional costs or savings related to this proposal.
Constitutional Amendment No. 5
Shall the Missouri National Guard currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety be its own department, known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard,
which shall be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians? Yes or no.
State governmental entities estimate no savings and ongoing costs of $132,000 annually. Local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.
Constitutional Convention
Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the Constitution? Yes or no.