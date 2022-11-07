ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Voters in St. Charles will help decide some key races on Tuesday. They are going to the polls to pick a new US Senator, vote on several Missouri Constitutional Amendments, retain many judges, and much more.

Ann Wagner – Republican

Trish Gunby – Democratic

Bill Slantz – Libertarian

Scott Fitzpatrick – Republican

Alan Green – Democratic

John A. Hartwig, Jr. – Libertarian

Blaine Luetkemeyer – Republican

Bethany Mann – Democratic

State Senator District 2

Nick Schroer – Republican

Michael Sinclair – Democratic

State Senator District 10

Travis Fitzwater Republican

Catherine Dreher – Libertarian

State Representative District 63

Tricia K. Byrnes – Republican

Jenna Roberson – Democratic

State Representative District 64

Tony Lovasco – Republican

State Representative District 65

Wendy Hausman – Republican

Eric Nowicki – Democratic

State Representative District 69

Adam Schnelting – Republican

Jessica Devoto – Democratic

State Representative District 102

Richard W West – Republican

State Representative District 103

Dave Hinman – Republican

State Representative District 104

Phil Christofanelli – Republican

Gregory A Upchurch – Democratic

State Representative District 105

Adam Schwadron – Republican

Cindy Berne – Democratic

Michael Carver – Libertarian

State Representative District 106

Travis Wilson – Republican

Ron Odenthal – Democratic

State Representative District 107

Mark a Matthiesen – Republican

Tracy Grundy – Democratic

State Representative District 108

Justin Hicks – Republican

Susan Shumway – Democratic

County Executive

Steve Ehlmann – Republican

Director of Elections

Kurt Bahr – Republican

Recorder of Deeds

Mary E Dempsey – Republican

Prosecuting Attorney

Timothy A. Lohmar – Republican

Collector of Revenue

Michelle D. Mcbride – Republican

Sheriff

Scott A. Lewis – Republican

Dan Hogan – Democratic

County Assessor

Travis Welge – Republican

County Council District 1

Matt Swanson – Republican

County Council District 3

Mike Elam – Republican

County Council District 5

Terry Hollander – Republican

Josh Becker – Democratic

County Council District 7

Tim Baker – Republican

Brad Touchette – Libertarian

Judges

Which Missouri judges could be retained? 52 up for new terms – A nonpartisan group called Your Missouri Judges says that all of these judges, “Substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.”

Zel M Fischer – Shall Judge Zel M Fischer of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or No

– Shall Judge Zel M Fischer of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or No Robin Ransom – Shall Judge Robin Ransom of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Robin Ransom of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or no. Kelly C. Broniec – Shall Judge Kelly C. Broniec of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Kelly C. Broniec of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no. Thomas C. Clark, II – Shall Judge Thomas C. Clark, II of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Thomas C. Clark, II of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no. Michael E. Gardner – Shall Judge Michael E. Gardner of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Michael E. Gardner of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no. John P. Torbitzky – Shall Judge John P. Torbitzky of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge John P. Torbitzky of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no. Jason D. Dodson – Division No. 10 – Shall Judge Jason D. Dodson, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Division No. 10 – Shall Judge Jason D. Dodson, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. Ellen Sue Levy – Shall Judge Ellen Sue Levy, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21,

be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Ellen Sue Levy, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. Bill Corrigan – Shall Judge Bill Corrigan, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Bill Corrigan, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. Thomas C. Albus – Shall Judge Thomas C. Albus, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No.

21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Thomas C. Albus, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. Julia Pusateri Lasater – Shall Judge julia Pusateri Lasater, Associate Circuit Judge

of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge julia Pusateri Lasater, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. Amanda B. Mcnelley – Shall Judge AMANDA B. McNELLEY, Associate Circuit Judge of

Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge AMANDA B. McNELLEY, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. Joseph Green – Shall Judge Joseph Green, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial

Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Joseph Green, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. Jeffrey P. Medler – Shall Judge Jeffrey P. Medler, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial

Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Jeffrey P. Medler, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. John (JB) Lasater – Shall Judge John (JB) Lasater, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial

Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge John (JB) Lasater, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. Ellen W. Dunne – Shall Judge Ellen W. Dunne, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial

Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Ellen W. Dunne, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. Mondonna L. Ghasedi – – Shall Judge Mondonna L. Ghasedi, Associate Circuit Judge of

Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

Circuit Judge Circuit 11 Division 2

Deborah J Alessi – Republican

Associate Circuit Judge Circuit 11 Division 6

Trisha E. Mcculloch – Republican

Associate Circuit Judge Circuit 11 Division 8

Erin Burlison – Republican

Associate Circuit Judge Circuit 11 Division 9

Jeffrey J. Sandcork – Republican

Meggie C. Biesenthal – Democratic

Associate Circuit Judge Circuit 11 Division 10

Dennis Chassaniol – Republican

Associate Circuit Judge Circuit 11 Division 11

Dwayne Johnson – Republican

Associate Circuit Judge Circuit 11 Division 12

Matthew E.P. Thornhill – Republican

St. Charles County Propositions

Proposition Paramedic – St. Charles County Ambulance District

Recruitment & retention of professional paramedics will be critically important for St. Charles County Ambulance District amid steadily increased emergency call volume; in order to secure an exceptional ems service employing highly skilled, clinically trained paramedics, shall the board of directors of st. charles county ambulance district be authorized to levy an additional tax rate of seven cents per one hundred dollars assessed valuation to be deposited into the general fund? Yes or no.

Proposition F Central County Fire and Rescue Protection District

Shall the Central County Fire & Rescue, a fire protection district of St. Charles County, Missouri, issue general obligation bonds in the amount of sixteen million dollars for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, renovating, improving, furnishing and equipping fire stations and related facilities, including the purchase of land where necessary, acquiring and equipping fire protection and fire-fighting apparatus and support vehicles, including refinancing prior obligations and agreements used to finance fire-fighting vehicles and facilities, and acquiring other lifesaving auxiliary equipment, all to carry out the objectives and purposes of the district, reduce response times and meet the district’s current safety standards? Yes or no.

Missouri Constitutional Amendments

What the 5 amendments mean on the 2022 Missouri ballot

Constitutional Amendment No. 1

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long term ratings or the highest short term rating? Yes or no.

State governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of $2 million per year. Local governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest

revenue of at least $34,000 per year.

Constitutional Amendment No. 3

What is Amendment 3? Ballot measure could legalize marijuana in Missouri

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one. Yes or no.

Constitutional Amendment No. 4

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to authorize laws, passed before December

31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its

communities? Yes or no.

State and local governmental entities estimate no additional costs or savings related to this proposal.

Constitutional Amendment No. 5

Shall the Missouri National Guard currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety be its own department, known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard,

which shall be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians? Yes or no.

State governmental entities estimate no savings and ongoing costs of $132,000 annually. Local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.

Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the Constitution? Yes or no.