ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What’s on your ballot Tuesday for the 2022 Midterm election in St. Louis City? We looked up a sample ballot to share who and what you’re voting for.

St. Louis City voters will be deciding several key races. They will help to pick a US Senator, US Representative, President of the Board of Aldermen, and more. There are also several judges on the ballot. Every Missourian will also be asked what they think about five constitutional amendments.

US Representative – District 1

Andrew Jones – Republican

Cori Bush – Democratic

John A. Hartwig Jr. – Libertarian

Scott Fitzpatrick – Republican

Alan Green – Democratic

John A. Hartwig, Jr. – Libertarian

Megan Ellyia Green

Jack Coatar

Collector of Revenue

Robert Vroman – Republican

Gregory F.X. Daly – Democratic

License Collector

Michael Hebron – Republican

Mavis (Tessa) Thompson – Democratic

Recorder of Deeds

Timothy Gartin – Republican

Michael Butler – Democratic

Jerome H. Bauer – Green

State Senator – District 4

Mary Theresa Mclean – Republican

Karla May – Democratic

State Rep. District 76

Marlon Anderson – Democratic

State Rep. District 77

Kimberly-Ann Collins – Democratic

State Rep. District 78

Rasheen Aldridge Jr. – Democratic

State Rep. District 79

Lakeysha Bosley – Democratic

State Rep. District 80

Kirk Hilzinger – Republican

Peter J. Merideth – Democratic

Rebecca Sharpe Lombard – Libertarian

State Rep. District 81

Jake Koehr – Republican

Steve Butz – Democratic

State Rep. District 82

Robert J. Crump – Republican

Donna M.C. Baringer – Democratic

State Rep. District 84

Del Taylor – Democratic

Judges

Which Missouri judges could be retained? 52 up for new terms – A nonpartisan group called Your Missouri Judges says that all of these judges, “Substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.”

Zel M Fischer – Shall Judge Zel M Fischer of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or No

– Shall Judge Zel M Fischer of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or No Robin Ransom – Shall Judge Robin Ransom of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Robin Ransom of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or no. Kelly C. Broniec – Shall Judge Kelly C. Broniec of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Kelly C. Broniec of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no. Thomas C. Clark, II – Shall Judge Thomas C. Clark, II of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Thomas C. Clark, II of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no. Michael E. Gardner – Shall Judge Michael E. Gardner of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Michael E. Gardner of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no. John P. Torbitzky – Shall Judge John P. Torbitzky of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge John P. Torbitzky of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no. Bryan L. Hettenbach – Shall Judge Bryan L. Hettenbach, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 22 (Division No. 11), be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Bryan L. Hettenbach, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 22 (Division No. 11), be retained in office? Yes or no. Michael K. Mullen – Shall Judge Michael K. Mullen, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 22 (Division No. 12), be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Michael K. Mullen, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 22 (Division No. 12), be retained in office? Yes or no. John T. Bird – Shall Judge John T. Bird, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 22 (Division No. 14), be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge John T. Bird, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 22 (Division No. 14), be retained in office? Yes or no. David C. Mason – Shall Judge David C. Mason, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 22 (Division No. 17), be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge David C. Mason, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 22 (Division No. 17), be retained in office? Yes or no. Christopher E. McGraugh – Shall Judge Christopher E. McGraugh, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 22 (Division No. 19), be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Christopher E. McGraugh, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 22 (Division No. 19), be retained in office? Yes or no. Barbara Tina Peebles – Shall Judge Barbara Tina Peebles, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 22 (Division No. 30), be retained in office?

Member of The Board of Education

Dr. J. L. Quinones

Emily Hubbard

Donna R. Jones

William (Bill) Monroe

David L. Jackson, Jr.

Missouri Constitutional Amendments

What the 5 amendments mean on the 2022 Missouri ballot

Constitutional Amendment No. 1

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long term ratings or the highest short term rating? Yes or no.

State governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of $2 million per year. Local governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest

revenue of at least $34,000 per year.

Constitutional Amendment No. 3

What is Amendment 3? Ballot measure could legalize marijuana in Missouri

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one. Yes or no.

Constitutional Amendment No. 4

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to authorize laws, passed before December

31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its

communities? Yes or no.

State and local governmental entities estimate no additional costs or savings related to this proposal.

Constitutional Amendment No. 5

Shall the Missouri National Guard currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety be its own department, known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard,

which shall be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians? Yes or no.

State governmental entities estimate no savings and ongoing costs of $132,000 annually. Local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.

Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the Constitution? Yes or no.