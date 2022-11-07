ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What’s on your ballot Tuesday for the 2022 Midterm election in St. Louis City? We looked up a sample ballot to share who and what you’re voting for.
St. Louis City voters will be deciding several key races. They will help to pick a US Senator, US Representative, President of the Board of Aldermen, and more. There are also several judges on the ballot. Every Missourian will also be asked what they think about five constitutional amendments.
St. Louis City Sample Ballot:
US Senator
- Eric Schmitt – Republican
- Trudy Busch Valentine – Democratic
- Jonathan Dine – Libertarian
- Paul Venable – Constitution
US Representative – District 1
- Andrew Jones – Republican
- Cori Bush – Democratic
- John A. Hartwig Jr. – Libertarian
State Auditor
- Scott Fitzpatrick – Republican
- Alan Green – Democratic
- John A. Hartwig, Jr. – Libertarian
President of The Board of Aldermen
- Megan Ellyia Green
- Jack Coatar
Collector of Revenue
- Robert Vroman – Republican
- Gregory F.X. Daly – Democratic
License Collector
- Michael Hebron – Republican
- Mavis (Tessa) Thompson – Democratic
Recorder of Deeds
- Timothy Gartin – Republican
- Michael Butler – Democratic
- Jerome H. Bauer – Green
State Senator – District 4
- Mary Theresa Mclean – Republican
- Karla May – Democratic
State Rep. District 76
- Marlon Anderson – Democratic
State Rep. District 77
- Kimberly-Ann Collins – Democratic
State Rep. District 78
- Rasheen Aldridge Jr. – Democratic
State Rep. District 79
- Lakeysha Bosley – Democratic
State Rep. District 80
- Kirk Hilzinger – Republican
- Peter J. Merideth – Democratic
- Rebecca Sharpe Lombard – Libertarian
State Rep. District 81
- Jake Koehr – Republican
- Steve Butz – Democratic
State Rep. District 82
- Robert J. Crump – Republican
- Donna M.C. Baringer – Democratic
State Rep. District 84
- Del Taylor – Democratic
Judges
Which Missouri judges could be retained? 52 up for new terms – A nonpartisan group called Your Missouri Judges says that all of these judges, “Substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.”
- Zel M Fischer – Shall Judge Zel M Fischer of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or No
- Robin Ransom – Shall Judge Robin Ransom of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Kelly C. Broniec – Shall Judge Kelly C. Broniec of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Thomas C. Clark, II – Shall Judge Thomas C. Clark, II of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Michael E. Gardner – Shall Judge Michael E. Gardner of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.
- John P. Torbitzky – Shall Judge John P. Torbitzky of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Bryan L. Hettenbach – Shall Judge Bryan L. Hettenbach, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 22 (Division No. 11), be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Michael K. Mullen – Shall Judge Michael K. Mullen, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 22 (Division No. 12), be retained in office? Yes or no.
- John T. Bird – Shall Judge John T. Bird, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 22 (Division No. 14), be retained in office? Yes or no.
- David C. Mason – Shall Judge David C. Mason, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 22 (Division No. 17), be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Christopher E. McGraugh – Shall Judge Christopher E. McGraugh, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 22 (Division No. 19), be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Barbara Tina Peebles – Shall Judge Barbara Tina Peebles, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 22 (Division No. 30), be retained in office?
Member of The Board of Education
- Dr. J. L. Quinones
- Emily Hubbard
- Donna R. Jones
- William (Bill) Monroe
- David L. Jackson, Jr.
Missouri Constitutional Amendments
What the 5 amendments mean on the 2022 Missouri ballot
Constitutional Amendment No. 1
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long term ratings or the highest short term rating? Yes or no.
State governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of $2 million per year. Local governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest
revenue of at least $34,000 per year.
Constitutional Amendment No. 3
What is Amendment 3? Ballot measure could legalize marijuana in Missouri
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one. Yes or no.
Constitutional Amendment No. 4
Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to authorize laws, passed before December
31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its
communities? Yes or no.
State and local governmental entities estimate no additional costs or savings related to this proposal.
Constitutional Amendment No. 5
Shall the Missouri National Guard currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety be its own department, known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard,
which shall be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians? Yes or no.
State governmental entities estimate no savings and ongoing costs of $132,000 annually. Local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.
Constitutional Convention
Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the Constitution? Yes or no.