CLAYTON, Mo. – What’s on your ballot Tuesday for the 2022 Midterm election in St. Louis County? We looked up a sample ballot to share who and what you’re voting for.

St. Louis County will be key in deciding several key races. Voters will pick a US Senator, US Representative, County Executive, and more. There are also several judges on the ballot. Every Missourian will also be asked what they think about five constitutional amendments.

US Representative – District 2

Ann Wagner – Republican

Trish Gunby – Democratic

Bill Slantz – Libertarian

State Auditor

Scott Fitzpatrick – Republican

Alan Green – Democratic

John A. Hartwig, Jr. – Libertarian

State Senator – District 24

George J Hruza Republican

Tracy Mccreery Democratic

Ladonna Higgins Libertarian

State Representative – District 99

LaVanna Wrobley – Republican

Ian Mackey – Democratic

County Executive

Prosecuting Attorney

Wesley Bell – Democratic

Theo Brown Sr. – Libertarian

County Assessor

Peter A. Pfeifer – Republican

Jake Zimmerman – Democratic

Nicholas (nick) Kasoff – Libertarian

Don Fitz – Green

County Council – District 5

Steven G. Bailey – Republican

Lisa D. Clancy – Democratic

Michael G. Lewis – Libertarian

Judges

Which Missouri judges could be retained? 52 up for new terms – A nonpartisan group called Your Missouri Judges says that all of these judges, “Substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.”

Zel M Fischer – Shall Judge Zel M Fischer of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or No

– Shall Judge Zel M Fischer of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or No Robin Ransom – Shall Judge Robin Ransom of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Robin Ransom of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or no. Kelly C. Broniec – Shall Judge Kelly C. Broniec of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Kelly C. Broniec of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no. Thomas C. Clark, II – Shall Judge Thomas C. Clark, II of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Thomas C. Clark, II of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no. Michael E. Gardner – Shall Judge Michael E. Gardner of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Michael E. Gardner of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no. John P. Torbitzky – Shall Judge John P. Torbitzky of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge John P. Torbitzky of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no. Jason D. Dodson – Division No. 10 – Shall Judge Jason D. Dodson, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Division No. 10 – Shall Judge Jason D. Dodson, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. Ellen Sue Levy – Shall Judge Ellen Sue Levy, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21,

be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Ellen Sue Levy, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. Bill Corrigan – Shall Judge Bill Corrigan, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Bill Corrigan, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. Thomas C. Albus – Shall Judge Thomas C. Albus, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No.

21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Thomas C. Albus, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. Julia Pusateri Lasater – Shall Judge julia Pusateri Lasater, Associate Circuit Judge

of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge julia Pusateri Lasater, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. Amanda B. Mcnelley – Shall Judge AMANDA B. McNELLEY, Associate Circuit Judge of

Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge AMANDA B. McNELLEY, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. Joseph Green – Shall Judge Joseph Green, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial

Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Joseph Green, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. Jeffrey P. Medler – Shall Judge Jeffrey P. Medler, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial

Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Jeffrey P. Medler, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. John (JB) Lasater – Shall Judge John (JB) Lasater, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial

Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge John (JB) Lasater, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. Ellen W. Dunne – Shall Judge Ellen W. Dunne, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial

Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

– Shall Judge Ellen W. Dunne, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no. Mondonna L. Ghasedi – – Shall Judge Mondonna L. Ghasedi, Associate Circuit Judge of

Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

Missouri Constitutional Amendments

Constitutional Amendment No. 1

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long term ratings or the highest short term rating? Yes or no.

State governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of $2 million per year. Local governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest

revenue of at least $34,000 per year.

Constitutional Amendment No. 3

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one. Yes or no.

Constitutional Amendment No. 4

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to authorize laws, passed before December

31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its

communities? Yes or no.

State and local governmental entities estimate no additional costs or savings related to this proposal.

Constitutional Amendment No. 5

Shall the Missouri National Guard currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety be its own department, known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard,

which shall be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians? Yes or no.

State governmental entities estimate no savings and ongoing costs of $132,000 annually. Local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.

Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the Constitution? Yes or no.