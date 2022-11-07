CLAYTON, Mo. – What’s on your ballot Tuesday for the 2022 Midterm election in St. Louis County? We looked up a sample ballot to share who and what you’re voting for.
St. Louis County will be key in deciding several key races. Voters will pick a US Senator, US Representative, County Executive, and more. There are also several judges on the ballot. Every Missourian will also be asked what they think about five constitutional amendments.
St. Louis County Sample Ballot:
US Senator
- Eric Schmitt – Republican
- Trudy Busch Valentine – Democratic
- Jonathan Dine – Libertarian
- Paul Venable – Constitution
US Representative – District 2
- Ann Wagner – Republican
- Trish Gunby – Democratic
- Bill Slantz – Libertarian
State Auditor
- Scott Fitzpatrick – Republican
- Alan Green – Democratic
- John A. Hartwig, Jr. – Libertarian
State Senator – District 24
- George J Hruza Republican
- Tracy Mccreery Democratic
- Ladonna Higgins Libertarian
State Representative – District 99
- LaVanna Wrobley – Republican
- Ian Mackey – Democratic
County Executive
- Mark Mantovani – Republican
- Sam Page – Democratic
- Randall Holmes – Green
Prosecuting Attorney
- Wesley Bell – Democratic
- Theo Brown Sr. – Libertarian
County Assessor
- Peter A. Pfeifer – Republican
- Jake Zimmerman – Democratic
- Nicholas (nick) Kasoff – Libertarian
- Don Fitz – Green
County Council – District 5
- Steven G. Bailey – Republican
- Lisa D. Clancy – Democratic
- Michael G. Lewis – Libertarian
Judges
Which Missouri judges could be retained? 52 up for new terms – A nonpartisan group called Your Missouri Judges says that all of these judges, “Substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.”
- Zel M Fischer – Shall Judge Zel M Fischer of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or No
- Robin Ransom – Shall Judge Robin Ransom of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Kelly C. Broniec – Shall Judge Kelly C. Broniec of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Thomas C. Clark, II – Shall Judge Thomas C. Clark, II of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Michael E. Gardner – Shall Judge Michael E. Gardner of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.
- John P. Torbitzky – Shall Judge John P. Torbitzky of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Jason D. Dodson – Division No. 10 – Shall Judge Jason D. Dodson, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Ellen Sue Levy – Shall Judge Ellen Sue Levy, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21,
be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Bill Corrigan – Shall Judge Bill Corrigan, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Thomas C. Albus – Shall Judge Thomas C. Albus, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No.
21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Julia Pusateri Lasater – Shall Judge julia Pusateri Lasater, Associate Circuit Judge
of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Amanda B. Mcnelley – Shall Judge AMANDA B. McNELLEY, Associate Circuit Judge of
Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Joseph Green – Shall Judge Joseph Green, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial
Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Jeffrey P. Medler – Shall Judge Jeffrey P. Medler, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial
Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
- John (JB) Lasater – Shall Judge John (JB) Lasater, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial
Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Ellen W. Dunne – Shall Judge Ellen W. Dunne, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial
Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
- Mondonna L. Ghasedi – – Shall Judge Mondonna L. Ghasedi, Associate Circuit Judge of
Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
Missouri Constitutional Amendments
Constitutional Amendment No. 1
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long term ratings or the highest short term rating? Yes or no.
State governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of $2 million per year. Local governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest
revenue of at least $34,000 per year.
Constitutional Amendment No. 3
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one. Yes or no.
Constitutional Amendment No. 4
Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to authorize laws, passed before December
31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its
communities? Yes or no.
State and local governmental entities estimate no additional costs or savings related to this proposal.
Constitutional Amendment No. 5
Shall the Missouri National Guard currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety be its own department, known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard,
which shall be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians? Yes or no.
State governmental entities estimate no savings and ongoing costs of $132,000 annually. Local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.
Constitutional Convention
Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the Constitution? Yes or no.