ST. LOUIS – Labor Day is a day to celebrate labor’s achievements in American life, but lots of businesses are closed for the day while others keep on working.

Here’s a look at what is and is not in working order for Labor Day:

Banks and post offices are closed, but ATMs and some services may be available. Government offices will be closed for the federal holiday.

UPS stores will not be open.

FedEx operates on modified hours and won’t do pickup and delivery. Big-box store Costco isn’t open, but Target, Walmart, Starbucks, and McDonald’s will continue business.