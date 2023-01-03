ST. LOUIS — Even though some items are perceived as being overpriced, consumers still buy them. These items can range from necessities like eggs, gasoline, and milk to luxury items such as iced coffee, soda, and makeup.

We asked our Facebook fans, “What’s something you consider overpriced, yet you still buy?” Some of their answers are posted below.

Groceries

Holly said, “Formula, because babies gotta eat!”

Pamela said, “Eggs! I never thought it would cost so much for a dozen eggs!”

Tara: “Fairlife Milk. It’s the only milk I can stand that is lactose-free, and it only comes in 1/2 gallons for up to $4.”

Margene said, “Butter, that’s my favorite food.”

Eating Out:

Stacy said, “Food or drinks at Busch Stadium.”

Laura says, “Popcorn from the movie theater!”

Tommy said: “Beer at a sporting event.”

Jim said, “White Castle.”

Shamara said, “Food at Theme Parks and Movie Theaters.”

Holly said, “We drink wine when we go out to dinner.”

Pet Items:

Dawn said, “Dog and cat food. It’s the reason why so many animals are being abandoned.”

Victoria said, “Milk, coffee, bread, toilet paper, paper towels, temptation cat treats, and soda.”

Leisure Items:

Janelle said, “Amazon Prime.”

Melissa said, “Liquor.”

Laura said, “Concert tickets.”

Vickey said, “Jeans from the Buckle.”

Shannon said, “Specific make-up.”

Even though these items are expensive, many people still buy them, either because they need them or because they are convenient or fun.

The average cost of eggs right now, according to USDA, is $3.66 per dozen. According to this study, the average price for a gallon of milk is $3.59 in Missouri.

While it can be frustrating to pay more than we feel an item is worth, sometimes we have to weigh the cost against the value it brings to our lives.

Ultimately, it is up to each individual to decide what they are willing to spend their money on and to budget accordingly. So, these are some of the items that people consider overpriced but still purchase.