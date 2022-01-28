What’s with the ‘Divorce Settlement’ signs popping up in St. Louis County?

LADUE, Mo. – Have you noticed blue signs popping up “divorce settlement” auction in St. Louis County? Well, they are odd, but there appears to be a real auction in Frontenac this Sunday. What is being sold there is sort of a mystery.

The advertisement promises a Ferrari, Picassos, fine jewelry, Rolexes, and much more. They want you to call a number listed in Boston’s suburbs to reserve a place at the sale on Sunday. There are other signs making the same promises showing up in cities across the United States.

Similar signs started showing up in the Washington DC area in October of 2021. WTTG-TV reported on the company and many people’s doubts on whether the auction was legitimate. It appears that the company responsible for that auction is different than the one in St. Louis.

Signs matching the same description were also spotted in San Diego two weeks ago. A call to that number reveals that it is no longer in service. That pattern matches the auction in Washington DC.

Commenters in a St. Louis Reddit thread have started to notice the signs too. Some of them have doubts about what will really be up for auction. They have reported seeing them all over St. Louis County. Most of them are along routes that cross major interstates like I-64 and I-44.

FOX 2 employees saw them along McKnight Road in Ladue and in Sunset Hills. Others reported them at Clarkson and Manchester in Ellisville and Big Bend at 141.

I called the phone number on the sign and the call went to voice mail for an “Auction Department.” About 20 minutes later a text message came from Heritage Estate Solutions. They said that the event is being held at a hotel in St. Louis County. All I needed to do is reply to the message to reserve my seats.

Here is a portion of the text message:

There will be 100s and 100s and 100s of very high value items to be auctioned to the highest bidder absolute in general. We accept cash, credit cards, and bank wires as valid forms of payment. Nothing is online and there is no catalog. The only way to view the items is to be at the auction site from 12:30 pm to 2 pm. Text message from Heritage Estate Solutions

A call to the hotel confirms that there is an auction this Sunday afternoon.

It is not clear what exactly will be sold there because as the text message indicates, “there is no catalog.” The website sent in the text message shows no upcoming auctions. The Ferrari spotted at one of their auctions in Virginia also appears in their online gallery.