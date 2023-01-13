St. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Keyway Center for Diversion and Reentry will have a game night fundraiser. The organization offers several services to help women leaving prison rejoin the community.



Keyway Game Night

Thursday, February 9

6 p.m. CST

4 Hands Brewery

1220 S. 8th St.

St. Louis, MO 63104

Neighbors can learn about their immigrant friends through food from Welcome Neighbor STL.

Refugees from West Africa cook meals available for drive-thru pickup.

Welcome Neighbor helps immigrants settle into St. Louis Area neighborhoods.



Welcome Neighbor STL Drive-thru Supper Club

Saturday, January 14

5 – 6 p.m. CST

Webster United Methodist Church

600 N. Bompart Ave.

Webster Groves, MO 63119

Missouri Citizens for the Arts will lead the 2023 STL Arts Advocacy Workshop.

They will have an informational session at the offices of the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival. Organizers will show neighbors how to support access to the arts.



2023 STL Arts Advocacy Workshop

Thursday, February 2

4 – 5:30 p.m. CST

St Louis Shakespeare Festival

3333 Washington Ave., Suite #203

St. Louis, MO 63103