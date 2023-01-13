St. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Keyway Center for Diversion and Reentry will have a game night fundraiser. The organization offers several services to help women leaving prison rejoin the community.
Keyway Game Night
Thursday, February 9
6 p.m. CST
4 Hands Brewery
1220 S. 8th St.
St. Louis, MO 63104
Neighbors can learn about their immigrant friends through food from Welcome Neighbor STL.
Refugees from West Africa cook meals available for drive-thru pickup.
Welcome Neighbor helps immigrants settle into St. Louis Area neighborhoods.
Welcome Neighbor STL Drive-thru Supper Club
Saturday, January 14
5 – 6 p.m. CST
Webster United Methodist Church
600 N. Bompart Ave.
Webster Groves, MO 63119
Missouri Citizens for the Arts will lead the 2023 STL Arts Advocacy Workshop.
They will have an informational session at the offices of the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival. Organizers will show neighbors how to support access to the arts.
2023 STL Arts Advocacy Workshop
Thursday, February 2
4 – 5:30 p.m. CST
St Louis Shakespeare Festival
3333 Washington Ave., Suite #203
St. Louis, MO 63103