ST. LOUIS — The host has been announced for the “Wheel Of Fortune Live!” show coming to St. Louis this fall. Mark L. Walberg will be the tour host for the show on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” is an all-new theatrical experience. The tour host for this event is Mark L. Walberg, the longtime host of PBS’ Antique Roadshow. He has joined the production of “Wheel Fortune LIVE!” and will be coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m.

Alongside Walberg, actress Kalpana Pot joins the show as the touring co-host, and LA Dodgers stadium host and long-time radio personality Dave Styles joins the cast as the show announcer.

At “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” guests can audition to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show.

Players will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle board to win prizes including up to $10,000 in cash, a trip to Paris, Hawaii, and more at every show!

Hundreds of audience members can also will get in on the action by winning cash and prizes.