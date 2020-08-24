Wheelhouse bar owner tells You Paid For It he’s considering a move from downtown over coronavirus restrictions

ST. LOUIS – The owner of the Wheelhouse bar downtown called the You Paid For It Team to spotlight his struggles under the restrictions imposed by the City of St. Louis because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jared Ater says he’s considering a move from downtown over the restrictions he calls unfair.

He says he’s having a tough time hanging on to his employee’s.

Though he hasn’t laid anyone off, and he did receive $1 million dollars under the federal Cares Act to keep the 200 people on the payroll.

But he says it’s getting harder and harder.

The Wheelhouse was shut down for 14 days after a video surfaced showing a big gathering at the bar where people weren’t social distancing.

Now there are new restrictions for bars and restaurants because of the recent rise in COVID 19 cases.

Bars now have to close by 11 p.m. and reduce occupancy to 50 percent for customers.

