Wheelhouse to reopen this Friday after being closed for COVID violations

ST. LOUIS – The Wheelhouse bar in Downtown St. Louis is reopening this Friday.

City Health Director Fredrick Echols said there had been multiple social distancing and facemask violations. He initially sent the owners a letter ordering Wheelhouse and the neighboring Start Bar to be closed until Jan. 2022.

After being shut down for three weeks, Wheelhouse will be allowed to reopen at 33% capacity. That’s less than other businesses, which can operate at 50%.

The bar can only offer table service and management is asking customers to make reservations.

The city health department said they must follow social distancing and face covering guidelines.

Wheelhouse previously had to shut down for 14 days in August 2020 after a video surfaced showing a big gathering at the bar where people weren’t social distancing.