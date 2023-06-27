ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of Independence Day celebrations in the St. Louis area. But, only one of them will be set against the backdrop of the Gateway Arch. The big Fair Saint Louis fireworks show will be held on July 4th. It will begin between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. and should last around a half hour. The fireworks will be broadcast on FOX 2 and streaming on FOX2Now.com.

What: Fair Saint Louis Hosts July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Show begins around 9:15 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Arch Grounds

How to watch: In person or on FOX 2

The fireworks will be shot from barges in the middle of the Mississippi River. The best place to view the show is from the Arch Grounds. Arrive early to get the best view and bring something to sit on. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets. Organizers ask that you leave glass containers and alcohol at home.

Fair Saint Louis will not be holding a parade or a multi-day event this year. The fireworks show is their only Independence Day event in 2023. Organizers say they are working on 2024 events to celebrate the city.