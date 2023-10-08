ST. LOUIS – Another cold front will move into the area Sunday evening. While it will mainly be a dry front, areas to our northeast could see some sprinkles as the front attempts to squeeze any leftover atmospheric moisture.

For the rest of us, overnight lows will drop into the 40s under partly cloudy and mostly clear skies. Highs on Monday will be a few degrees cooler than Sunday, primarily in the 60s, under mostly sunny skies.

A warming trend will take shape Tuesday through Thursday as temperatures rebound back into the mid-to-upper 70s thanks to an advancing warm front that will move north through the area.

The return of a more active weather pattern also arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday.

We’ll hang onto scattered rain chances Wednesday through Thursday before better rain and storm chances move through Thursday night into Friday with the arrival of our next cold front.