ST. LOUIS – It has been a less-than-perfect holiday weekend as an orphaned weather system has been drifting through the bi-state area since Friday.

This system will slowly get nudged to the south by midweek leading to a slow decrease in clouds and a gradual decrease in the shower activity.

Tuesday will still have more clouds than sunshine, with a few spotty showers. However, significant improvement is likely Wednesday through Friday with a return of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures in the 80s.

Early signs point to a return of unsettled weather next weekend.