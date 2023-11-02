ST. LOUIS – Just hear those sleigh bells jingling and smell the peppermint mocha that will now be the flavor of the season. With Halloween now behind us, it seems that Christmas is making its presence known, possibly sidelining Thanksgiving.

In her latest social segment, Blair asks, “When do you start decorating for the Holidays?”

When it comes to Christmas decorations, opinions vary from the day after Halloween to waiting until after Thanksgiving.

Some individuals follow holiday traditions. For example, Debbie S. H. said, “I’ll put up my Thanksgiving decorations today. Christmas decorating starts the week after Thanksgiving.” Likewise, Cindy S. explained, “The day after Thanksgiving, I never mix my holidays. I take down all my fall decorations and then bring out the Christmas 🎄 stuff.”

The conversation extended to Facebook, where more viewpoints emerged:

Starting before Thanksgiving:

Bunnie H. stated, “Starting today! Halloween’s decorations come down, and Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations go up!”

Michelle B.L. follows her own timeline: “I have always started my decorating on November 1st. I have seven trees, and it takes time. When it comes to decorating, there are no rules; you do what you want and what makes you feel good.”

Sasha L. shared, “I started getting my Christmas stuff out yesterday. It will all be up by this weekend.”

Starting after Thanksgiving:

Tara M. holds a particular sentiment for the holiday season: “Christmas is my absolute favorite time of year, but November is for giving thanks. I begin decorating for Christmas the weekend after Thanksgiving. I do keep the decorations up into the New Year and take everything down after the wise men visit the Nativity.”

Mario T. noted, “My mom starts right after Thanksgiving dinner.”

Christine D. and Joline D. C. mentioned their decorating plans, including exterior and interior decorations, taking place either before or after Thanksgiving.

