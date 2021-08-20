Yadi leaves playful message after Wong steals his base

ST LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 18: Kolten Wong #16 of the Milwaukee Brewers leaves the field holding the second base after beating the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on August 18, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. Wong kept the base after stealing it on Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo – Former Cardinal Kolten Wong got revenge on his former team Wednesday night. The Milwaukee Brewer stole a base on Yadier Molina in the eighth inning, then he literally stole the base.

Reports have come out now showing that Yadi has signed the stolen base for his former teammate of eight years. Molina writes, “OH… Kolten…, my little Hawaiian Bro…, Love (to) compete and watch you play.” Yadi ended the message with a score count “Kolten=1 Yadi=0”

All this took place Wednesday night as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cardinals 6-4 in 10 innings. Though, the Cardinals got the last laugh on Thursday night beating the Brewers 8-4.

Yadier Molina signed the base that his former teammate Kolten Wong stole against him pic.twitter.com/GSEICPyQgE — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 20, 2021

.@KoltenWong literally stole this base off of Yadi 😂 pic.twitter.com/VQ2yBCpPEM — MLB (@MLB) August 19, 2021