Yadi leaves playful message after Wong steals his base

ST. LOUIS, Mo – Former Cardinal Kolten Wong got revenge on his former team Wednesday night. The Milwaukee Brewer stole a base on Yadier Molina in the eighth inning, then he literally stole the base.
Reports have come out now showing that Yadi has signed the stolen base for his former teammate of eight years. Molina writes, “OH… Kolten…, my little Hawaiian Bro…, Love (to) compete and watch you play.” Yadi ended the message with a score count “Kolten=1 Yadi=0”
All this took place Wednesday night as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cardinals 6-4 in 10 innings. Though, the Cardinals got the last laugh on Thursday night beating the Brewers 8-4.