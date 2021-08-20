Yadi leaves playful message after Wong steals his base

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 18: Kolten Wong #16 of the Milwaukee Brewers leaves the field holding the second base after beating the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on August 18, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. Wong kept the base after stealing it on Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo – Former Cardinal Kolten Wong got revenge on his former team Wednesday night. The Milwaukee Brewer stole a base on Yadier Molina in the eighth inning, then he literally stole the base.

Reports have come out now showing that Yadi has signed the stolen base for his former teammate of eight years. Molina writes, “OH… Kolten…, my little Hawaiian Bro…, Love (to) compete and watch you play.” Yadi ended the message with a score count “Kolten=1 Yadi=0”

All this took place Wednesday night as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cardinals 6-4 in 10 innings. Though, the Cardinals got the last laugh on Thursday night beating the Brewers 8-4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News