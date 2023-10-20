ST. LOUIS — The recent series of colder nights has begun to reveal the vibrant colors of autumn leaves.

Many eagerly await the changing of colors, and for those looking forward to leaf peeping, the situation is steadily improving. The recent cool nights have played a pivotal role in bringing out the fall colors.

Those with burning bushes at home will be among the first to notice the change. Maple trees, too, have started their gradual shift in color. The changing colors are starting farther west and north, though pockets of fall color can also be found just south of St. Louis.

For those willing to take a scenic route, traveling through the hills along Hwy. 67 or alongside the bluffs along I-55 might provide glimpses of the transitioning colors. The changing colors will continue closer to Halloween, even extending into early November.