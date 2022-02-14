When will St. Louis County lift the mask mandate? Page says trends look good

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is celebrating a milestone today. He says that 70% of people in the county have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and 61% are fully vaccinated. He says that COVID cases and hospitalization rates are also dropping.

Page noted during the press conference that the state of Illinois plans to drop its indoor mask mandate at the end of this month. He says that St. Louis County is also working on the next steps. They are using metrics like average daily cases, and the positivity rate to help determine their next steps.

“Stay with us. We are almost there. We just need to keep an eye on this virus for a few more weeks to make sure that these promising numbers hold. If they do then we can talk about moving from a mask requirement to recommending wearing one in crowded indoor spaces,” said Page.

The CDC lists St. Louis County in the high range for transmission rates. They would like the seven-day average for daily cases to drop below 50 and the positivity rate to be under 8% before making any changes.

St. Louis County reports an average positivity rate of 18.1% over the past week. That number appears to be dropping quickly.

The St. Louis City and County are communicating about tactics to help stop COVID from spreading. It is likely that they will act together in any changes in policy.