ST. LOUIS – It’s the first day of October, but it sure doesn’t feel like it.

The forecast for Monday and Tuesday remains unchanged from the last couple of days. Expect warm and dry conditions with a lot of sunshine to start out the workweek. Overnight lows through Wednesday morning will bottom out in the 60s.

We’re anxiously awaiting the arrival of our next cold front. The first one will arrive on Wednesday night into Thursday, increasing shower and thunderstorm chances starting Wednesday evening all the way through late Thursday night. On top of this, afternoon highs will fall from the summer-like 80s at the start of this week to the 70s towards the end of the week.

A second cold front is coming right behind the first, which will usher in much cooler and drier air at the start of the weekend. High temperatures next Saturday and Sunday are forecasted to be in the 60s, with overnight lows plummeting into the 40s. Fall is right around the corner!