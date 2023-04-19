ST. LOUIS – A brand-new poll ranked American governors based on their approval ratings. The St. Louis region is represented by two governors of different parties, but research shows their popularity is about the same.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker were named the 32nd and 34th most popular U.S. governors, respectively, in a poll released from national research organization Morning Consult.

According to Morning Consult, Parson and Pritzker both received a 52% approval rating from voters within their states. The poll adds that Parson has around a 36% disapproval rating and Prtizker around 44% in that regard. Others surveyed were indifferent or undecided on their views of their governors.

Parson and Pritzker are both serving their second terms as their state’s governors. Parson assumed the role of governor in June 2018 when Eric Greitens resigned and his current terms runs through early 2025. Pritzker was elected into office in November 2018 and his current term runs through early 2027.

Morning Consult says eight of the ten most popular governors (based on approval rating) were Republicans, while two were Democrats. That includes…

Phil Scott (R-VT)

Mark Gordon (R-WY)

Charlie Baker (R-MA)

Larry Hogan (R-MD)

Jim Justice (R-WV)

Bill Lee (R-TN)

Doug Burgum (R-ND)

Andy Beshear (D-KY)

Kay Ivey (R-AL)

Ned Lamont (D-CT)

Scott finished with the highest approval rating (81%) and lowest disapproval rating (14%)

Morning Consult says five of the ten least popular governors (based on approval rating) were Republicans, while five were Democrats. That includes…

Kate Brown (D-OR)

Doug Ducey (R-AZ)

Pete Ricketts (R-NE)

Dan McKee (D-RI)

Kevin Stitt (R-OK)

Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM)

Tate Reeves (R-MS)

Tony Evers (D-WI)

Greg Abbott (R-TX)

Jay Inslee (D-WA)

Brown finished with the lowest approval rating (35%) and worst disapproval rating (59%). Every other governor had at least a 45% approval rating, per the poll.

According to Morning Consult, their research team used data from registered voters in each state from Oct. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022. They say “don’t know” and “no opinion” responses are not shown, and there is a margin of error up to 5%.