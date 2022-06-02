JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Summer Food Service Program gives food to children in certain areas throughout the summer.

The department has an online interactive map that shows where people can get those meals. The locations include places like schools, churches, parks, swimming pools, YMCA facilities, Boys and Girls Clubs, and more. Sites can also be found by texting “Summer Meals” to 914-342-7744.

Children do not have to register or pay to receive these meals.

The meals will be given to anyone age 18 and under. There are also meals for those with a mental or physical disability who are ages 18 to 21.

Funding for the Summer Food Service Program is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Click here for more information.