Stacker compiled a list of where people in Columbia, MO Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Columbia, Missouri between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 39

– Migration from Tucson to Columbia: 29 (#164 most common destination from Tucson)

– Net migration: 10 to Tucson

#49. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 43

– Migration from Columbia to Columbia: 0

– Net migration: 43 to Columbia

#48. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 44

– Migration from Tulsa to Columbia: 3 (#178 most common destination from Tulsa)

– Net migration: 41 to Tulsa

#47. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 49

– Migration from San Francisco to Columbia: 0

– Net migration: 49 to San Francisco

#46. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 52

– Migration from Riverside to Columbia: 115 (#130 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 63 to Columbia

#45. Hot Springs, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Hot Springs in 2015-2019: 53

– Migration from Hot Springs to Columbia: 0

– Net migration: 53 to Hot Springs

#44. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

– Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 56

– Migration from Worcester to Columbia: 0

– Net migration: 56 to Worcester

#43. Bloomington, IL Metro Area

– Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 56

– Migration from Bloomington to Columbia: 20 (#72 most common destination from Bloomington)

– Net migration: 36 to Bloomington

#42. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 57

– Migration from San Antonio to Columbia: 54 (#162 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 3 to San Antonio

#41. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 58

– Migration from Sioux Falls to Columbia: 0

– Net migration: 58 to Sioux Falls

#40. Boulder, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 58

– Migration from Boulder to Columbia: 11 (#127 most common destination from Boulder)

– Net migration: 47 to Boulder

#39. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 59

– Migration from Charlotte to Columbia: 204 (#75 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 145 to Columbia

#38. Bismarck, ND Metro Area

– Migration to Bismarck in 2015-2019: 60

– Migration from Bismarck to Columbia: 0

– Net migration: 60 to Bismarck

#37. Sumter, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Sumter in 2015-2019: 62

– Migration from Sumter to Columbia: 0

– Net migration: 62 to Sumter

#36. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 62

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Columbia: 0

– Net migration: 62 to Virginia Beach

#35. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 62

– Migration from Cincinnati to Columbia: 4 (#248 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 58 to Cincinnati

#34. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 62

– Migration from Little Rock to Columbia: 19 (#130 most common destination from Little Rock)

– Net migration: 43 to Little Rock

#33. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 64

– Migration from Lafayette to Columbia: 0

– Net migration: 64 to Lafayette

#32. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 71

– Migration from Austin to Columbia: 44 (#166 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 27 to Austin

#31. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 71

– Migration from Raleigh to Columbia: 191 (#48 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 120 to Columbia

#30. Asheville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 74

– Migration from Asheville to Columbia: 0

– Net migration: 74 to Asheville

#29. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 74

– Migration from Tallahassee to Columbia: 0

– Net migration: 74 to Tallahassee

#28. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 75

– Migration from Minneapolis to Columbia: 252 (#60 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 177 to Columbia

#27. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 76

– Migration from Las Vegas to Columbia: 44 (#165 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 32 to Las Vegas

#26. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 77

– Migration from Los Angeles to Columbia: 54 (#258 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 23 to Los Angeles

#25. Toledo, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 79

– Migration from Toledo to Columbia: 18 (#101 most common destination from Toledo)

– Net migration: 61 to Toledo

#24. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 86

– Migration from Detroit to Columbia: 0

– Net migration: 86 to Detroit

#23. Joplin, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Joplin in 2015-2019: 92

– Migration from Joplin to Columbia: 73 (#15 most common destination from Joplin)

– Net migration: 19 to Joplin

#22. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 101

– Migration from Dallas to Columbia: 129 (#162 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 28 to Columbia

#21. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Blacksburg in 2015-2019: 103

– Migration from Blacksburg to Columbia: 0

– Net migration: 103 to Blacksburg

#20. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 108

– Migration from Phoenix to Columbia: 164 (#120 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 56 to Columbia

#19. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 110

– Migration from Boston to Columbia: 0

– Net migration: 110 to Boston

#18. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 111

– Migration from Tampa to Columbia: 34 (#224 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 77 to Tampa

#17. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 114

– Migration from Harrisonburg to Columbia: 4 (#71 most common destination from Harrisonburg)

– Net migration: 110 to Harrisonburg

#16. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 117

– Migration from Twin Falls to Columbia: 0

– Net migration: 117 to Twin Falls

#15. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 137

– Migration from New York to Columbia: 14 (#322 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 123 to New York

#14. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 137

– Migration from Atlanta to Columbia: 30 (#271 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 107 to Atlanta

#13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 147

– Migration from Miami to Columbia: 149 (#134 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 2 to Columbia

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 173

– Migration from Washington to Columbia: 14 (#312 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 159 to Washington

#11. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 177

– Migration from Fayetteville to Columbia: 19 (#113 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 158 to Fayetteville

#10. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 179

– Migration from Greensboro to Columbia: 0

– Net migration: 179 to Greensboro

#9. Wichita, KS Metro Area

– Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 180

– Migration from Wichita to Columbia: 7 (#138 most common destination from Wichita)

– Net migration: 173 to Wichita

#8. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 208

– Migration from San Diego to Columbia: 59 (#201 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 149 to San Diego

#7. St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to St. Joseph in 2015-2019: 242

– Migration from St. Joseph to Columbia: 266 (#4 most common destination from St. Joseph)

– Net migration: 24 to Columbia

#6. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to Cape Girardeau in 2015-2019: 293

– Migration from Cape Girardeau to Columbia: 167 (#7 most common destination from Cape Girardeau)

– Net migration: 126 to Cape Girardeau

#5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 721

– Migration from Chicago to Columbia: 889 (#67 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 168 to Columbia

#4. Springfield, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 910

– Migration from Springfield to Columbia: 563 (#3 most common destination from Springfield)

– Net migration: 347 to Springfield

#3. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Jefferson City in 2015-2019: 1,712

– Migration from Jefferson City to Columbia: 1,088 (#1 most common destination from Jefferson City)

– Net migration: 624 to Jefferson City

#2. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 1,908

– Migration from Kansas City to Columbia: 1,992 (#6 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 84 to Columbia

#1. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 2,277

– Migration from St. Louis to Columbia: 3,075 (#3 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 798 to Columbia