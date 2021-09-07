Where people in St. Louis are moving the most

ST. LOUIS– The U.S. Census Bureau compiled a list of where people in St. Louis are moving to the most using recent data. The metro areas are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. Louis between 2014 and 2018.

Here is a listing of the top 10:

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Are

Migration to Chicago: 4,479

Migration from Chicago to St. Louis: 5,491

Net Migration: 1,012 to St. Louis

2. Springfield, MO Metro Area

Migration to Springfield: 3,451

Migration from Springfield to St. Louis: 1,351

Net Migration: 2,100 to Springfield

3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Migration to Dallas:2,951

Migration from Dallas to St. Louis: 1,794

Net Migration: 1,157 to Dallas

4. Columbia, Mo Metro Area

Migration to Columbia: 2,758

Migration from Columbia to St. Louis: 1,959 (#1 most common destination from Columbia)

Net migration: 799 to Columbia

5. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

Migration to Kansas City: 2,660

Migration from Kansas City to St. Louis: 3,056 (#2 most common destination from Kansas City)

Net migration: 396 to St. Louis

6. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Migration to Houston: 1,846

Migration from Houston to St. Louis: 669

Net migration: 1,177 to Houston

7. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

Migration to Phoenix in: 1,686

Migration from Phoenix to St. Louis: 549

Net migration: 1,137 to Phoenix

8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Migration to Washington: 1,450

Migration from Washington to St. Louis: 1,052

Net migration: 398 to Washington

9. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area

Migration to Cape Girardeau: 1,323

Migration from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis: 1,139 (#1 most common destination from Cape Girardeau)

Net migration: 184 to Cape Girardeau

10. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area

Migration to Jefferson City: 1,313

Migration from Jefferson City to St. Louis: 923 (#2 most common destination from Jefferson City)

Net migration: 390 to Jefferson City

You can go to the U.S. Census Bureau to see the complete data.