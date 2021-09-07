Where people in St. Louis are moving the most

ST. LOUIS– The U.S. Census Bureau compiled a list of where people in St. Louis are moving to the most using recent data. The metro areas are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. Louis between 2014 and 2018.
Here is a listing of the top 10:
- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Are
- Migration to Chicago: 4,479
- Migration from Chicago to St. Louis: 5,491
- Net Migration: 1,012 to St. Louis
2. Springfield, MO Metro Area
- Migration to Springfield: 3,451
- Migration from Springfield to St. Louis: 1,351
- Net Migration: 2,100 to Springfield
3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area
- Migration to Dallas:2,951
- Migration from Dallas to St. Louis: 1,794
- Net Migration: 1,157 to Dallas
4. Columbia, Mo Metro Area
- Migration to Columbia: 2,758
- Migration from Columbia to St. Louis: 1,959 (#1 most common destination from Columbia)
- Net migration: 799 to Columbia
5. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area
- Migration to Kansas City: 2,660
- Migration from Kansas City to St. Louis: 3,056 (#2 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 396 to St. Louis
6. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area
- Migration to Houston: 1,846
- Migration from Houston to St. Louis: 669
- Net migration: 1,177 to Houston
7. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area
- Migration to Phoenix in: 1,686
- Migration from Phoenix to St. Louis: 549
- Net migration: 1,137 to Phoenix
8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area
- Migration to Washington: 1,450
- Migration from Washington to St. Louis: 1,052
- Net migration: 398 to Washington
9. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area
- Migration to Cape Girardeau: 1,323
- Migration from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis: 1,139 (#1 most common destination from Cape Girardeau)
- Net migration: 184 to Cape Girardeau
10. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area
- Migration to Jefferson City: 1,313
- Migration from Jefferson City to St. Louis: 923 (#2 most common destination from Jefferson City)
- Net migration: 390 to Jefferson City
You can go to the U.S. Census Bureau to see the complete data.