The United States has officially accepted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The vast majority of these refugees are entering the country on humanitarian parole, which grants them temporary legal status in the U.S. These types of admittances are not tracked in the refugee case management system being used by the Refugee Processing Center.
Most of the refugees resettled in the United States through the official resettlement program are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Syria. Both countries have complex histories rife with regional war, social unrest, political corruption, and unstable governance.
The DCR has more than 5.5 million internally displaced persons and more than half a million refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring countries impacted by regional conflicts dating back to the early 1990s. Syria is more than a decade into a civil war that began with a violent government crackdown on non-violent anti-government demonstrations. Since then, nearly 7 million Syrians have fled the country, and another 7 million are internally displaced.
Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Missouri in July 2022.
July refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in July
Missouri
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 70
#2. Sudan: 10
#3. Syria: 6
#4. Ethiopia: 2
#5. Iraq: 1
#5. Somalia: 1
National
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 1,182
#2. Syria: 270
#3. Burma: 218
#4. Afghanistan: 127
#5. Sudan: 103
States that accepted the most refugees in July
#1. California: 202
#2. Ohio: 166
#3. New York: 152
#4. North Carolina: 150
#5. Texas: 150
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo
Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October
Missouri: 204
National: 4,917
Top states
#1. Kentucky: 569
#2. Texas: 454
#3. Ohio: 277
#4. Arizona: 269
#5. North Carolina: 256
#2. Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October
Missouri: 59
National: 1,413
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 111
#2. Texas: 103
#3. New York: 72
#4. Idaho: 70
#5. Arizona: 68
#3. Ukraine
Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October
Missouri: 58
National: 1,126
Top states
#1. Washington: 332
#2. California: 225
#3. New York: 74
#4. Missouri: 58
#4. Pennsylvania: 58
#4. Syria
Refugees that arrived from Syria since October
Missouri: 47
National: 3,795
Top states
#1. California: 415
#2. Michigan: 369
#3. Pennsylvania: 300
#4. New York: 289
#5. Texas: 249
#5. Republic of South Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October
Missouri: 19
National: 252
Top states
#1. Arizona: 41
#2. Maryland: 25
#3. Utah: 20
#4. Missouri: 19
#4. Texas: 19
#6. Iraq
Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October
Missouri: 14
National: 378
Top states
#1. Michigan: 66
#2. California: 50
#3. Texas: 45
#4. New York: 30
#4. Pennsylvania: 30
#7. Guatemala
Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October
Missouri: 10
National: 774
Top states
#1. California: 159
#2. Texas: 99
#3. New Jersey: 53
#4. Pennsylvania: 50
#5. Georgia: 44
#8. Afghanistan
Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October
Missouri: 8
National: 971
Top states
#1. California: 184
#2. Virginia: 136
#3. Texas: 132
#4. Colorado: 78
#5. Washington: 61
#9. Moldova
Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October
Missouri: 7
National: 222
Top states
#1. California: 80
#2. Washington: 59
#3. Florida: 20
#4. North Carolina: 13
#5. Minnesota: 9
#10. Somalia
Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October
Missouri: 6
National: 333
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 95
#2. Ohio: 31
#3. New York: 25
#4. Washington: 23
#5. Texas: 20
#11. Eritrea
Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October
Missouri: 2
National: 196
Top states
#1. Iowa: 18
#2. Washington: 16
#3. Georgia: 15
#4. Arizona: 14
#5. Texas: 13
#11. Ethiopia
Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October
Missouri: 2
National: 159
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 69
#2. Maryland: 17
#3. Colorado: 13
#4. Texas: 10
#5. Georgia: 7
#13. Burma
Refugees that arrived from Burma since October
Missouri: 1
National: 1,347
Top states
#1. New York: 179
#2. Wisconsin: 176
#3. Texas: 124
#4. Georgia: 94
#5. North Carolina: 91
#13. El Salvador
Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October
Missouri: 1
National: 399
Top states
#1. California: 101
#2. Maryland: 59
#3. New York: 32
#4. Virginia: 26
#5. Texas: 25