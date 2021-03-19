Where to expect flooding in Missouri this weekend

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – River levels will continue to rise this weekend after recent wet weather across the Midwest.

Along the Missouri River in St. Charles, minor flooding is expected and that continues upstream to Washington. In Hermann, moderate flooding is happening as the river hits its crest Friday evening, more than 6.6 feet above the flood stage.

In St. Charles, the river is expected to crest about 4.2 feet above the flood stage. At this level, the Katy Trail begins flooding in some areas along with a few roads. The water should not make it to the base of the Lewis and Clark Boat House. That happens a little over 30.5 feet.

Along the Cuivre River, moderate flooding is also expected at Old Monroe.

Expect minor flooding downtown along the Mississippi River where the crest is forecast about 3.6 feet above flood stage early Sunday morning.

A city spokesperson said some of the flood gates will be closed downtown by the end of Friday as levels continue to climb.

Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard begins flooding near the Eads bridge underpass at 34 feet, so levels are not quite expected at that point.

MSD is preparing for the rising waters as well.

“Anytime the Mississippi river gets above 27 feet on the downtown St. Louis gauge, our pump station teams go on flood duty,” Sean Stone, with MSD Project Clear said. “Our guys will be working on 12-hour shifts. We’ll have full strength basically 24 hours a day.”

Their pump station teams have been hard at work.

“We’ve got nearly 30 pump stations on the riverfront through St. Louis that are designed to keep the river from getting into the city,” Stone said.

Friday morning, they were firing up the Baden Pump station getting ready to go as the river closes in on flood level.

“It hasn’t been open in a while so they’re removing the covers from the pumps. Testing hydraulics looking at the motors, wiring, making sure everything is working like it’s supposed to if we need to turn on those pumps before the river levels drop,” he said.

If you’re planning a weekend fishing outing or want to visit one of the riverside parks or trails, be aware that water levels could be high.